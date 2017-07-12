Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Statement Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Laboratoris Farmacéuticos ROVI (ROVI) 12-Jul-2017 / 10:27 GMT/BST London, UK, 12 July 2017 *Edison issues initiation on Laboratoris Farmacéuticos ROVI (ROVI)* ROVI, a profitable, speciality healthcare company, markets 30 proprietary and in-licensed products across nine core franchises mainly in its domestic Spanish market. ROVI is at a major inflection point; its internally developed biosimilar enoxaparin could be first to launch in key European markets (launch expected end 2017), transforming the sales growth and operating margins of the business. ROVI has a strong presence in the Spanish heparin market (and select international markets through partners), where it has been manufacturing and marketing its flagship product Hibor (second-generation LMWH) since 1998. Other top-line drivers include further product in-licensing and the potential launch (2021) of Risperidone-ISM (schizophrenia). We value ROVI at EUR1.0bn (EUR20.1/share). We value ROVI at EUR1.0bn or EUR20.1 per share based on a three-stage DCF, forecast to 2025, at a 10% discount rate, a long-term tax rate of 15% and a 2.0% terminal growth rate. Our valuation is underpinned by the sales potential of biosimilar enoxaparin and the base business retaining stable low single-digit growth rates from further in-licensing deals. A stable dividend with a three-year average 33% pay-out ratio additionally adds value. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2]

July 12, 2017 05:27 ET (09:27 GMT)