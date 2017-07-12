Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Cellectis Announced the IPO of its Subsidiary Calyxt

Research Desk Line-up: Burcon Nutrascience Post Earnings Coverage

Details of the IPO

The IPO is for 6,060,606 Calyxt's shares and the estimated price of each share would be in the range of $15 to $18. Based on the median price of the shares in this price band, the total value of the IPO would be approximately $100 million. Calyxt plans to list its shares at the NASDAQ stock exchange and would trade under the ticker "CLXT".

Calyxt plans to offer its underwriters the option of purchasing up to 909,091 extra shares of the Company so that the underwriters can handle over-allotments if any.

The participation in the IPO is only through a prospectus which can be availed from the offices of Citigroup, Jefferies LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities. Citigroup, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint book-running managers and BMO Capital Markets and Ladenburg Thalmann are the co-managers for the proposed IPO of Calyxt.

About Cellectis

Cellectis was founded in 1999 and is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancers. Cellectis uses gene editing to create cost-effective, "off-the-shelf" (allogeneic) products (UCART) from healthy donors that can be immediately available for patients across all geographies. For those patients without enough T-cells for autologousCAR T therapy, Cellectis has the technology to create T-cells based on patients' own T-cells.

The Company has over 17 years of expertise in gene editing technology and is based on its proprietary TALEN® technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile. The Company uses these proprietary systems to develop a new generation of immunotherapy product candidates that have additional safety and efficacy features that prevent them from attacking healthy tissues and equip them to resist mechanisms that inhibit immune system activity. Cellectis' allogeneic cells remain strong compared to autologous treatments that use the patient's own T-cells which get progressively weaker with each round of chemotherapy.

About Calyxt

Calyxt was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Company uses the gene-editing technology and technical expertise developed by Cellectis and the University of Minnesota to create new varieties of crops to produce healthier food products. Calyxt is developing or creating specialty food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, and food crops with desirable traits such as herbicide tolerance.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $25.65, slipping 1.65% from its previous closing price of $26.08. A total volume of 50.38 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Cellectis' stock price soared 9.20% in the last three months, 35.36% in the past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 51.33%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $888.26 million.

