Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), "The3DEXPERIENCE Company", announces, as per as its liquidity contract signed with Oddo et Cie and implemented on January 7, 2015, that the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on July 30, 20171

111,750 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€3,126,802.72 in cash.

As a reminder, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

0 Dassault Systèmes shares.

€10,000,000 in cash.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

