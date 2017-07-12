GOCarbonFibre 2017 Programme to Feature Airbus, Harper International, Mitsubishi, SGL and More

LEATHERHEAD, England, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Smithers Rapra's 21st annual conference dedicated 100% to carbon fibre will again unite the industry

More than 100 key stakeholders from across the carbon fibre and composites supply chain will convene in Munich, Germany from 10-12 October 2017 for the 21st annual Global Outlook for Carbon Fibre conference.

Smithers Rapra have been organising the world renowned GOCarbonFibre conference for over 20 years. As the only conference focused 100% on carbon fibre, the conference provides a unique global forum for carbon fibre manufacturers, composite industry executives, technologists and new entrants to receive a comprehensive update on the outlook for growth, supply and demand, the latest applications and recycling and re-use of carbon fibres.

"GOCarbonFibre is a unique, high quality conference with high calibre speakers and an intimate feel. The 2016 conference was up to the usual high standard of organisation and enabled results-orientated networking and technical exchange opportunities," - D. Buckmaster, Carbon Nexus.

The 2017 programme will again focus on a number of hot topics including end user applications, sustainable materials and methods, the role of recycling, novel approaches to composites manufacturing, new technologies for carbon fibre production, lightweighting and much more. Just some of the exciting sessions include:

Opening Keynote by Richard Taube , Technical Lead at Ford Motor Company (invited)

by , Technical Lead at (invited) OEM Applications, Material Challenges and Developments with presentations from Airbus, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, The Manufacturing Technology Centre, InCA Technology and Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

with presentations from Airbus, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, The Manufacturing Technology Centre, InCA Technology and Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Emerging Technologies and New Developments with presentations from Harper International, Michelman, Astris Carbon and SGL Group

with presentations from Harper International, Michelman, Astris Carbon and SGL Group Recycling and Re-use with presentations from Hochschule Niederrhein, TU Dresden, MAI Carbon Clustermanagement and Carbon Composites

This year's conference also features two exciting pre-conference activities; a site visit to BMW's Group Werk Landshut plant and a workshop on 'How to design and build a carbon fibre line'. Both activities take place before the conference on Tuesday 10th October.

For more information on GOCarbonFibre 2017, visit http://www.gocarbonfibre.com/2017.

About Smithers Rapra

Smithers Rapra is a global leader in rubber, plastics and polymer testing, consulting services, conferences, training, publications and market reports focused mainly on the tire, industrial, automotive, consumer and medical industries. For more information, please visit http://www.smithersrapra.com.

Contact:

Emma Newton

enewton[at]smithers[dot]com;

+44(0)1372-802016

