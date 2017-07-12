Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, July 12
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that Richard Rae, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a non-executive director of blur Group plc on 12 July 2017.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries - 12 July 2017
