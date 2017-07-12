sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
12.07.2017 | 15:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, July 12

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that Richard Rae, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a non-executive director of blur Group plc on 12 July 2017.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries - 12 July 2017

For further information contact:

David Holland
Aberforth Partners LLP
Telephone: 0131 220 0733.


© 2017 PR Newswire