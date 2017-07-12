NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals 2016 Sustainability Report Highlights Commitment to Social Responsibility, Positive Operating and Financial Results

Calgary, Alberta (July 12, 2017) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation released its 2016 Sustainability Report today as part of its ongoing commitment to being a socially responsible global citizen. The report, a snapshot of performance and a commitment to continual improvement, is available at www.novachemicals.com (http://www.novachem.com/ExWeb%20Documents/responsible-care/SustainabilityReport.pdf).



"At NOVA Chemicals, our purpose is to shape a world where products vital to our health and happiness are even better tomorrow than they are today," said Todd Karran, president and CEO, NOVA Chemicals Corporation. "Both in our products and those we enable, we are committed to innovation that makes people's lives healthier, easier and safer."



NOVA Chemicals celebrated the grand opening of its transformed Centre for Performance Applications in Calgary in 2016. The Centre works with customers to develop new applications including safer, lighter and more recyclable products. This facility is an early demonstration of the focus to deliver game changing technology and create an exceptional customer experience. New equipment and upgrades throughout the facility allow experts to perform critical work in applications development, while helping to meet the growing consumer demand for polyethylene in the Americas in a responsible way.



NOVA Chemicals also developed an all-polyethylene, multilayer film structure design that can be used by NOVA Chemicals' customers in the stand-up pouch format. This design allows the popular food packaging format to be recyclable, compatible with #2 HDPE recycling streams, and retains the performance and cost of non-recyclable mixed material packages. These types of innovative food packaging solutions may help to increase recycling rates and reduce landfill waste.



NOVA Chemicals sold a record polyethylene volume of 1.8 million tonnes in 2016, which is the result of continued outstanding operating performance and production at its plants. The company also completed the start-up of its polyethylene reactor in 2016 at its Joffre, Alberta site. This is the first new reactor of this kind in the Americas in over a decade and increases NOVA Chemicals' polyethylene capacity by 25 percent.



"These positive operating and financial results are accompanied by our unwavering commitment to Responsible Care® and Sustainability," said Karran. "Sustainability and performance are essential for our long-term business success. The two are interdependent."



Other milestones in the 2016 Sustainability Report include:



The company invested more than $2.3M to support community organizations with a focus on three core areas: education and science, health and community service, and the arts. In addition, over 1,000 employees volunteered 6,800 hours.

During 2016, NOVA Chemicals received the Minister's Award for Environmental Excellence from the Ontario Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. The award recognized progress in transitioning our Corunna facility from oil-based to primarily ethane-based feedstock, resulting in reduced emissions.

In July 2017, NOVA Chemicals completed the acquisition of Williams Partners L.P.'s ownership interest in the Geismar, La., olefins plant, a significant company change which occurred subsequent to the reporting period.



NOVA Chemicals Corporation's 2016 Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Sustainability Reporting Guidelines - Core Option.



NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care®. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



