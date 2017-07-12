CO.DON AG: EU Approval of the Articular Cartilage Product by the European Commission

TELTOW, BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Today, CO.DON AG received the Commission's implementing decision of 10.07.2017 on the granting of marketing authorization for the human pharmaceutical product, "Spherox - Spheroids from human autologous matrix-associated chondrocytes," pursuant to Regulation (EC ) No 726/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council. The approved indication is the repair of symptomatic joint cartilage defects of the ICRS grade III or IV of the femoral condylar and the patella of the knee with defects of up to 10 cm² in adults.

