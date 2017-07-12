sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,19 Euro		+0,945
+9,22 %
WKN: A1K022 ISIN: DE000A1K0227 Ticker-Symbol: CNWK 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
CO.DON AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CO.DON AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,18
11,31
17:24
11,168
11,364
17:24
12.07.2017 | 16:20
(33 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

CO.DON AG: EU Approval of the Articular Cartilage Product by the European Commission

TELTOW, BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Today, CO.DON AG received the Commission's implementing decision of 10.07.2017 on the granting of marketing authorization for the human pharmaceutical product, "Spherox - Spheroids from human autologous matrix-associated chondrocytes," pursuant to Regulation (EC ) No 726/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council. The approved indication is the repair of symptomatic joint cartilage defects of the ICRS grade III or IV of the femoral condylar and the patella of the knee with defects of up to 10 cm² in adults.

Further Information:

Matthias Meißner, M.A.
Investor Relations
ir@codon.de

SOURCE: CO.DON AG via the EQS Newswire distribution service including Press Releases and Regulatory Announcements


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE