The "Europe Industrial Robotics Market (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report highlights the adoption of Industrial Robotics in Europe. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, Scara Robots, Cylindrical Robots and Other Robots.

Initially, the use of robots was limited to the automotive and manufacturing sectors. However, with customized solutions, healthcare, defense and security, aerospace, education, food and beverage, and domestic and electronic sectors are readily adopting robotics technology, to enhance operational efficiency.

Rising demand from the healthcare sector for tele-surgery and care for the elderly and disabled has largely influenced the sales of robots in the healthcare sector. Defense and security sector is also employing robotics widely for bomb diffusion, mine detection and monitoring purposes. Robotics technology, eventually would be a common factor in varied applications.

With the widespread growth of smartphones, industry wide, the robotic technology has found compatibility, as smartphone controlled robots are widely introduced in the market space. The introduction of mobile based robots have influenced the demand for mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

Key Companies profiled in the report includes ABB Group, Adept Technology, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Fanuc, Kuka AG., iRobot Corp., Intuitive Surgical, Honda Motor and Yamaha Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Industrial Robotics Technology Market By Type

4. Europe Industrial Robotics Technology Market By Application

5. Europe Industrial Robotics Technology Market By Function

6. Country Level Analysis

7. Company Profiles

ABB Group

Adept Technology, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

KUKA AG.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Yamaha Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

iRobot Corporation

