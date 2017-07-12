sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,435 Euro		+0,185
+0,38 %
WKN: 923268 ISIN: FR0000073041 Ticker-Symbol: PV6 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,791
48,433
18:57
47,83
48,213
18:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES SA
PIERRE & VACANCES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIERRE & VACANCES SA48,435+0,38 %