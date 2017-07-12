sprite-preloader
Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, July 12

Magnolia Petroleum Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: MAGP / Sector: Oil & Gas

12 July 2017

Magnolia Petroleum Plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')

Result of AGM

Magnolia Petroleum Plc, the AIM quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, held its Annual General Meeting earlier today and all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the votes For and Against for each resolution are detailed in the table below:

Resolution No.For (% of votes cast)Against (% of votes cast)
1 To receive the directors' report and audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016.1,037,923,041
(98.5%)
No. of shareholders:
46		13,741,409
(1.3%)
No. of shareholders:
4
2 To re-elect Leonard Wallace as a director of the Company.1,037,442,750
(98.5%)
No. of shareholders:
46		13,871,700
(1.3%)
No. of shareholders:
5
3 To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to set their fees.1,037,343,615
(98.5%)
No. of shareholders:
45		15,899,142
(1.5%)
No. of shareholders:
6

* * ENDS * *

For further information on Magnolia Petroleum Plc visit www.magnoliapetroleum.com or contact the following:

Rita WhittingtonMagnolia Petroleum Plc+01918449 8750
Jo Turner / James CaithieCairn Financial Advisers LLP+44207 1487900
Colin RowburyCornhill Capital Limited+44207710 9610
Lottie BrocklehurstSt Brides Partners Ltd+44207236 1177
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+44207236 1177

