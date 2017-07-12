Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, July 12
Magnolia Petroleum Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: MAGP / Sector: Oil & Gas
12 July 2017
Magnolia Petroleum Plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')
Result of AGM
Magnolia Petroleum Plc, the AIM quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, held its Annual General Meeting earlier today and all resolutions were duly passed.
Details of the votes For and Against for each resolution are detailed in the table below:
|Resolution No.
|For (% of votes cast)
|Against (% of votes cast)
|1 To receive the directors' report and audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|1,037,923,041
(98.5%)
No. of shareholders:
46
|13,741,409
(1.3%)
No. of shareholders:
4
|2 To re-elect Leonard Wallace as a director of the Company.
|1,037,442,750
(98.5%)
No. of shareholders:
46
|13,871,700
(1.3%)
No. of shareholders:
5
|3 To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to set their fees.
|1,037,343,615
(98.5%)
No. of shareholders:
45
|15,899,142
(1.5%)
No. of shareholders:
6
For further information on Magnolia Petroleum Plc visit www.magnoliapetroleum.com or contact the following:
|Rita Whittington
|Magnolia Petroleum Plc
|+01918449 8750
|Jo Turner / James Caithie
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
|+44207 1487900
|Colin Rowbury
|Cornhill Capital Limited
|+44207710 9610
|Lottie Brocklehurst
|St Brides Partners Ltd
|+44207236 1177
|Frank Buhagiar
|St Brides Partners Ltd
|+44207236 1177