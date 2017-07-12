Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Magnolia Petroleum Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: MAGP / Sector: Oil & Gas

12 July 2017

Magnolia Petroleum Plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')

Result of AGM

Magnolia Petroleum Plc, the AIM quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, held its Annual General Meeting earlier today and all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the votes For and Against for each resolution are detailed in the table below:

Resolution No. For (% of votes cast) Against (% of votes cast) 1 To receive the directors' report and audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016. 1,037,923,041

(98.5%)

No. of shareholders:

46 13,741,409

(1.3%)

No. of shareholders:

4 2 To re-elect Leonard Wallace as a director of the Company. 1,037,442,750

(98.5%)

No. of shareholders:

46 13,871,700

(1.3%)

No. of shareholders:

5 3 To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to set their fees. 1,037,343,615

(98.5%)

No. of shareholders:

45 15,899,142

(1.5%)

No. of shareholders:

6

