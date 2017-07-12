Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2017) - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT" or the "Company") announces details of its recently closed financing. In press releases of June 26, 2017 and July 7, 2017 CBLT announced that it had closed on its previously announced financing.

CBLT issued 4,710,000 flow-through units with each flow-through unit consisting of one flow-through share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.12 per common share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue. The Company received gross cash proceeds of $471,000 and incurred cash commissions in the amount of $18,970 and issued 189,700 broker warrants exercisable at $0.12 per unit for a period of 18 months from the date of issue.

CBLT also issued 1,475,000 units with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issue. The Company received gross cash proceeds of $118,000 and incurred cash commissions of $8,260 and issued 103,250 broker warrants exercisable at $0.10 per unit for a period of 18 months from the date of issue.

The principal use of funds from the issue of flow-through units is to carry out exploration activities on the Company's properties in Ontario and Quebec while the principal use of funds derived from the issue of units is for working capital purposes.

The units, flow-through units, and broker warrants were issued in several tranches during the period May 3, 2017 through June 28, 2017 and securities issued are subject to a four month resale restriction measured from the date of issue as set out in the table below.

Number of securities Date Securities are Free Trading 550,000 September 3, 2017 285,000 September 9, 2017 100,000 September 10, 2017 3,250,000 October 20, 2017 2,000,000 October 28, 2017

CBLT also advises that exploration activities continue on several of its properties and expects to release results of the soil sampling and VLF survey at Chilton Cobalt later in July.

