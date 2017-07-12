According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global optical chopper system marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Optical Chopper System Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Optical chopper systems are embedded across a wide range of testing instruments and end-user devices, which find a high degree of use across a number of industry verticals such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, R&D, data centers, and aerospace and defense. As technology trends such as LTE deployment, 5G, and IoT continue to grow unabated around the world, the demand for optical chopper systems will continue to grow.

"Implementation of IoT and LTE implementation will lead to enhanced network communications and smarter mobile devices. These factors will drive the demand for optical chopper systems that are used in fiber optics and general-purpose testing equipment," says Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio forsemiconductor equipment research.

The market research analysis categorizes the global optical chopper system market into six major product segments, of which the top three are discussed in detail. They are:

LCD TV

Fiber optics

Rotary chopper

Spectrometer

Sensor

Others

Global optical chopper system market by LCD TV

The LCD TV market has been an important source of revenue for vendors that manufacture optical chopper systems. LCD screens require specialized optical shutters and modulators that attenuate the beam of light before it strikes the screen.

The Americas is witnessing a sustained growth in the LCD market due to the higher demand for LCD TVs across South America, except in Venezuela and Brazil. However, the LCD TV industry has been relatively stagnant due to the sluggish demand for LCD TVs in EMEA and APAC. These regions have been witnessing a shift in customer preference for smarter and more efficient LED and OLED TVs.

Global optical chopper system market by fiber optics

Fiber optics is used extensively by telecommunications companies because of their capability to transport higher volumes of data at a higher rate of speed. Its deployment is led by the developed and emerging economies of APAC. The adoption of fiber optics will be enhanced in APAC due to the ongoing deployment of LTE, the proliferation of IoT and connected devices, and the rollout of 5G in the coming years. This will enhance the demand for optical modulators that can be applied to fiber optics technologies, and by 2021, the segment will represent 41.65% of the total market.

Global optical chopper system market by rotary chopper

Rotary choppers are generally sold as standalone testing equipment that is used in a laboratory. Rotary optical chopper systems will find more use across APAC, especially in China, South Korea, India, and Japan. The segment will witness more growth in emerging economies, particularly across APAC, due to the increasing GDP and a higher allocation of spending for R&D in these economies.

"The increasing initiatives by a local government such as reserving a major part of the gross domestic product will fuel the demand for R&D. This will, in turn, fuel the demand for optical chopper systems specific to the lab environment," says Rohan.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Edmund Optics

Newport

Stanford Research Systems

Thorlabs

