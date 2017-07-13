Tikkurila Oyj: Invitation: Tikkurila's Half Year Report for January-June 2017

Tikkurila Oyj

Press Release

July 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (CET+1)

Invitation: Tikkurila's Half Year Report for January-June 2017

Tikkurila Oyj will publish the Half Year Report for January-June 2017 on Friday, August 4, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Tikkurila will hold a press conference regarding the Half Year Report for January-June 2017 for the media and analysts on Friday, August 4, 2017, starting at 12:00 noon Finnish time at hotel Kämp's Akseli Gallen-Kallela cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. Attendees will be served lunch at the conference premises starting at 11:30 a.m. The Half Year Report will be presented by Erkki Järvinen, President and CEO, and Jukka Havia, CFO

A live webcast, conducted in English, will be organized on August 4, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. The live webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com). The participants can also join a telephone conference that will be arranged in conjunction with the live webcast. The telephone conference details are set out below:

+358 (0)9 7479 0404 (Finnish callers)

+44 (0)33 0336 9411 (UK callers)

+1 719 325 2202 (US callers)

Participant code: 5196100

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors) later during the same day.

Half Year Report and related presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors).

For further information, please contact:

Tikkurila Oyj

Minna Avellan, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com (mailto:minna.avellan@tikkurila.com)



Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com)

