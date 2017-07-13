Frontline Ltd.: FRO - 2017 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. advises that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 22, 2017. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 24, 2017. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.
Hamilton, Bermuda
July 13, 2017
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
