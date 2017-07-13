sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,064 Euro		+0,065
+1,30 %
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 Ticker-Symbol: FRLN 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRONTLINE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,05
5,174
10:07
5,048
5,168
10:07
13.07.2017 | 08:52
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - 2017 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. advises that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 22, 2017. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 24, 2017. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 13, 2017    


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)