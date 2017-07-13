Alpha Shop, a National Loyalty Programme Supported by Welcome Real Time XLS solution is Launched by Alpha Bank Romania

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Welcome Real Time, a Collinson Group company - leading provider of loyalty solutions and Alpha Bank Romania - a Company of the Alpha Bank Group, are proud to announce the launch of the Alpha Shop rewards programme in Romania.

After 10 years of successful collaboration on the renowned Bonus loyalty programme in Greece, Alpha Bank decided to rely on the Welcome Real Time powerful XLS solution to support its new rewards programme in Romania, Alpha Shop.

Alpha Shop provides the customers of Alpha Bank Romania with a multi-partner loyalty scheme, where the customers collect points when using any of the credit cards offered by Alpha Bank Romania, having the opportunity to earn more points for each ron spent from the Alpha Bank retail partners whoparticipate in the programme. In addition, customers also collect points when spending with their Alpha Bank debit cards in the participating retail partners and in any supermarket in the country. The main retail partners in the scheme include Gant, Carturesti, Lacoste, Bata, Salomon, Intersport, Mobexpert, where Alpha Shop members may also redeem points.

With the support of Welcome Real Time, Alpha Shop in Romania is steadily gaining customer attention and enables the Bank to reward its customers for their loyalty

"The highly advanced loyalty platform provided by Welcome Real Time, with more than a decade of proven success in Greece, is one of the key ingredients for a successful programme designed to delight our customers and offer true recognition for their loyalty ", stated Mr. Cristian Dragos, Executive Retail Vice President of Alpha Bank Romania.

"We are glad to continue supporting Alpha Bank in the launch of this new Alpha Shop rewards programme. Having supported them for the past 10 years on Bonus, one of the most successful Financial Services loyalty programmes in Europe, Welcome Real Time is proud to be the partner of choice for this new programme launch, this time in Romania" said Thierry Reginato, General Manager, Welcome Real Time.

About Welcome Real Time

Welcome Real Time is part of the Collinson Group, a global leader in shaping and influencing customer behaviour to drive revenue and add value for our clients. Through our range of proven and innovative banking and payment based solutions, Welcome Real Time helps organisations run real-time loyalty and marketing programmes leading to improved customer satisfaction, retention and profitability. http://www.welcome-rt.com

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank, founded in 1879, is one of the largest banks of the private sector in Greece, with a wide Network of over 1,000 service points in Greece and one of the highest capital adequacy ratios in Europe. In the area of Cards business, Alpha Bank is the largest Acquirer in the country with more than 40% market share and one of the leading Banks in cards Issuing with more than 30% market share. http://www.alpha.gr

