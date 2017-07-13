FHR Anlagenbau will supply the sputter production tooling for Manz's Chinese CIGSline factories. The production equipment, which is likely for the landmark deal between Manz, Shanghai Electric, and major Chinese generator Shenhua, which was signed in January, will be delivered in 2018.

Manz AG has signed a "low double-digit million" deal with FHR Anlagenbau, for CIGS sputter tooling, to be shipped to China. While the announcement, made Thursday, does not specify the order volume, it has previously been announced that Manz ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...