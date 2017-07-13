Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Intelsat Partners with BCom and Newtec, Unveils Intelsat One Mobile Reach Solar 2G Service for sub-Saharan Africa Wireless Networks

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=I. The Company announced on July 11, 2017, a managed service solution to deliver 2G services in remote locations. The solution leverages the contributions of the service provider, namely BCom and technology provider, Newtec for core components of the solution. Intelsat One Mobile Reach Solar 2G is an innovative package designed for Mobile Network Operators, planning to expand voice services in a simple, cost-effective to remote populations throughout sub-Saharan Africa. The solution includes all satellite, cellular and power components, allowing the operators to deploy and connect with their subscribers virtually anywhere. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

The Existing Gap

Currently, the Communications infrastructure of the world is transitioning to 4G and viewing 5G, owing to robust connection speeds. However, according to the Company, there are 4 billion people throughout the world without Internet Connectivity. Here, 2G still represents a large amount of existing wireless infrastructure. In Africa, according to Intelsat, more than 672 million people rely on 2G services, and these networks have to be upgraded and expanded to meet growing connectivity demands throughout the area. Intelsat Mobile Reach Solar 2G works towards the cause and was developed specifically to enable the operators to be able to extend their coverage to serve these populations with a cost-effective, easily deployable and efficient site, that is solar-powered.

The Joint Innovation Venture

The Company will initially design a solution that is easy to deploy, fits each community with basic 2G GSM services, and covers a larger area of population in a cost-effective model, based on the pay-as-you-grow strategy. Considering the specificity of each community in terms of landscape and population density, the BCom backhaul terminal solution is designed to be flexible, scalable, and resilient. Also, the performance of Intelsat Epic and the Newtech platform to lower operational costs requires a highly competitive backhaul terminal to deliver a solution that fits remote communities' challenges.

Company Growth Prospects

Intelsat operates the world's first Globalized Network, where it delivers high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. The managed service will be marketed by the Company initially in the sub-Saharan Africa region and will integrate satellite services from Intelsat's globalized network with Newtec's advanced Newtec Dialog® multiservice platform, and BCom's backhaul terminal solution and network deployment expertise.

The Company views this announcement as a step to deliver a product that can be rapidly deployed and is easily scalable to serve regions and populations of all sizes. Intelsat further announced that now smaller, more portable kits could be used with the Company's high-power Intelsat Epic platform. Also, the experience of the Company in implementing HTS into the customers' networks has affirmed its belief about the potential, and in every region, the Company is focused on making access to satellite solutions easier for commercial connectivity providers. The Intelsat Epic NG platform is an innovative approach to satellite and network architecture utilizing C-, Ku- and Ka-bands, wide beams, spot beams, and frequency reuse technology to deliver multiple customer-centric benefits.

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $3.12, marginally falling 0.64% from its previous closing price of $3.14. A total volume of 89.59 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Intelsat's stock price rallied 4.00% in the past six months and 11.83% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 16.85%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 0.38 and currently, has a market cap of $364.73 million.

