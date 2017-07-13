Yas Marina Circuit Partners With Etihad Airways to Offer Travel Packages to UK Customers

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Flight & Accommodation packages announced for the 2017 Formula 1' season finale

Includes return flights, hotel accommodation, Abu Dhabi GP tickets, After-Race concerts and unlimited Yas Island Parks access

Etihad Airways has announced that for a limited time only, UK visitors can experience the 2017 FORMULA 1' ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX through its 'Extraordinary' flight and accommodation package.

The limited-edition package includes: return flights to Abu Dhabi, three nights of accommodation, tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, access to the After-Race concerts, as well as unlimited access to Yas Island's theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld during race weekend.

In addition to the exciting Formula 1' season finale on track, the race weekend offers incredible off-track entertainment for all the family, with an A-list line-up of After-Race concerts featuring international music artists among the many attractions.

Organisers last week revealed that internationally-renowned DJ Calvin Harris is confirmed to entertain race crowds on Thursday 23 November.

Topping off the party on Sunday 26 November, P!NK, regarded as one of the best-selling female pop icons, is lined up to close off the race weekend. The artists playing on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 November will be announced soon.

On Yas Island, the two theme parks promise a weekend of family fun. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a Ferrari-inspired Theme Park with over 35 fun experiences including record-breaking rollercoasters, interactive rides and state-of-the-art simulator. Yas Waterworld is a water park brimming with more than 40 incredible rides, slides, attractions and live performances.

There are three championship-standard courses nearby and Abu Dhabi is replete with world-class golfing options for both seasoned veterans and newcomers to the game.

In addition to some of the best golf courses in the world, visitors can discover attractions such as, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Saadiyat Island, Louvre Abu Dhabi and UNESCO heritage sites, among many more.

To book your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix package, please visit: etihadholidays.co.uk or call 0345-600-8118