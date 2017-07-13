Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its results for the three months and half year ended 30 June 2017 at 6:00 am BST 7:00 am CEST on Thursday, 27 July 2017. The press release and presentation announcement will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, 27 July 2017 at 8:00 am BST 9:00 am CEST. A replay of the conference call will also be available for one week afterwards.

Dial-in information

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9105 United States +1 323 794 2093 Belgium +32 (0)2 404 0659 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Passcode 9972765

Replay numbers

United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 984 7568 United States +1 719 457 0820 Belgium +32 (0) 2 620 0568 France +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 Germany +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 Passcode 9972765

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 27 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

