CO.DON AG: EU Authorisation For Articular Cartilage Product From European Commission

TELTOW, BERLIN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / On 12 July 2017 CO.DON AG (XETRA: CNWK) received official notification that authorisation had been granted for Spherox, an autologous human pharmaceutical product for the treatment of degenerative and traumatic cartilage defects in the knee.

The approved indication follows all aspects of the preceding positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and comprises the repair of symptomatic articular cartilage ICRS Grade III or IV defects on the femoral condyle and the knee patella, for defects of up to 10 cm² for adults.

Dr. Bernd Wegener, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CO.DON AG: "I congratulate the staff of CO.DON AG on this great achievement and thank them on behalf of the Supervisory Board for all their hard work and dedication in recent years. Obtaining EU marketing authorisation for the articular cartilage product was CO.DON AG's most important strategic goal. This shows that a medium-sized company can also master the long process of pharmaceutical innovation in the specialist area of personalised medicine."

Dirk Hessel, CEO of co.don AG: "The thanks of the Executive Board also go primarily to all the employees of CO.DON AG. We are proud to have reached this milestone. Now we have the great chance of breaking into a multimillion euro market with one of the very few human pharmaceuticals authorised across the EU and with no European competition in our market segment - and we intend to tackle this challenge with the same energy and dedication as the task we have just mastered. Joint preservation before joint replacement - we are ready to market our regenerative methods throughout Europe."

About CO.DON AG: CO.DON AG develops, produces and markets in Germany autologous cell therapies for the minimally invasive repair of cartilage damage in joints following traumatic or degenerative defects. CO.DON condrosphere(R) is a cell therapy product that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous chondrocytes"). CO.DON condrosphere(R) has been used for more than 10 years in over 150 clinics to treat more than 11,000 patients. In Germany the statutory health insurance companies have paid for the treatment of knee and hip joints since 2007 and for the treatment of vertebral joints since 2008. In July 2017 the company received EU marketing authorisation for its articular cartilage product, which is to be distributed under the name of Spherox. The shares in CO.DON AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1K0227). Executive Board: Dirk Hessel (CEO), Ralf M. Jakobs (CFO).

More information can be found at www.ihre-zellzuechter.de and www.codon.de

