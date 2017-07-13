sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,51 Euro		-0,381
-0,71 %
WKN: A2AQTP ISIN: US24703L1035 Ticker-Symbol: 12D 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,89
54,13
16:10
53,90
54,16
16:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CSP INC--
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC53,51-0,71 %