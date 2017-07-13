BOSTON, 2017-07-13 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of Ethernet-based security products, advanced managed security, and IT technology managed services, today announced CSPi's Technology Solution division has achieved Titanium Tier status in the prestigious Dell EMC Partner Program. CSPi's dedicated Dell EMC practice showcases a unique blend of innovative portfolio of services, comprehensive integration methodology and superior engineering resources.



The Dell EMC Partner Program is based on the best aspects of the former individual Dell and EMC partner programs and is designed to address the needs of its partners today and in the future. Developed in collaboration with global partners, the Dell EMC Partner Program's primary tenets are to be simple, predictable and profitable. The program provides unprecedented business opportunities for partners and reaffirms Dell EMC's strong commitment to the channel.



"The Dell EMC Partner Program will give CSPi new ways to deliver greater customer value and grow our business," Peter Kaufman, Vice President of Advanced Technologies at CSPi. "As a Titanium Tier partner, we are better prepared to address a wide range of customer challenges, provide more innovative solutions and enable future growth."



CSPi Technology Solutions experts help companies, in diverse verticals, navigate through the challenges associated with managing disparate technologies that are constantly changing. Highly experienced teams of professional services and managed service engineers not only design, integrate and deploy customized solutions to address our customers most challenging technology needs, but also monitor and manage their performance, which will free up IT resources to focus on supporting the business strategy, now and in the future.



Customers benefit from a robust portfolio of services spanning traditional and advanced technology areas, including:



-- Network solutions -- Wireless and Mobility -- Unified Communications and Collaboration -- Data Center Solutions -- Advanced Security



To learn more about CSPi Technology Solutions, please visit: CSPi.com/it-solutions



About CSPi CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct divisions: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. CSPi's GmbH Technology Solutions subsidiary has been active in the German market for over 40 years, formally conducting business as Modcomp. The Technology Solutions division provides innovative technology solutions for network solutions, wireless and mobility, unified communications and collaboration, data center solutions, and advanced security, as well as the Vital™ Managed IT Services offering across those technology focus areas. CSPi's High Performance Products division offers extreme network performance with the Myricom® ARC Series of network adapters, which are purpose built for diverse applications, including cyber security, financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking applications as well computer signal processing systems. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.



Contact Information Amy Carey VP, Marketing CSPi amy.carey@cspi.com