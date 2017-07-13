



Amanda Benfell PR Manager, WARC Email: amanda.benfell@warc.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7467 8125

LONDON, July 13, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has named the jury panel of the Effective Use of Tech category for its Media Awards 2017, an international competition rewarding communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results for brands around the world.The Use of Tech category awards communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix to help address a specific business problem.The jury, made up of senior executives from brands, agencies and tech-inspired businesses will be chaired by Kristi Argyilan, Senior Vice President, Media and Guest Engagement at Target, where she is responsible for leading and integrating Target's paid, earned, owned and shared media initiatives.The Effective Use of Tech judges are:Kristi Argyilan - Senior Vice President, Media and Guest Engagement, Target - jury chairHeather Bresnahan - Director, International Media, MicrosoftPaul Dalton - Chief Media Officer, International, DigitasLBiEte Davies - Managing Director AnalogFolk, Co-Founder of Stripes, BIMA 100Jonas De Cooman - Co-CEO and CMO, AppinessJose Gutierrez Cuellar - Global Head of Client TechnologyOmaid Hiwaizi - Global Head of Brand Experience, BlipparJason Lonsdale - Chief Strategy Officer, MekanismTom Morton - Head of Strategy, R/GA USJulie Anne Mossler - Head of Brand and Global Marketing, WazeTamara Sword - Founding Director, TRM&C LtdDaan van Rossum - Regional Strategy & Innovation Director, Ogilvy & MatherFull biographies are available at www.warc.com/MediaAwards/tech-judges.info.Commenting on judging the Use of Tech category, jury member Paul Dalton, Chief Media Officer, International, DigitasLBi says: "Technology needs to be in the service of the customer. Tech for tech's sake looks impressive but if it doesn't actually benefit the customer in any way, what's the point? It needs to align well with the brand idea and the brand focus."Read at www.warc.com/NewsAndOpinion/Opinion/I_grew_up_in_media_using_bad_data/2470 Paul Dalton's opinion piece for WARC: 'I grew up in media using bad data'.The WARC Media Awards are free to enter and papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and communications discipline.The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Use of Tech, Best Use of Data, Effective Channel Integration and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.The Special Awards in the Best Use of Tech category will be awarded for:- Early Adopter Award - how a brand successfully embraced a new platform;- Most Scalable Idea - for a tech-led idea with the scope to make an impact within its sector potentially, beyond- Best Use of Augmented or Virtual Reality - how enhancements through virtual or augmented reality - or both - helped a campaign to fulfil its potential.The closing date for entries is 19 September 2017. More information and details about how to enter can be found at www.warc.com/MediaAwards.prize.About jury chair - Media Awards, Effective Use of Tech categoryKristi Argyilan - Senior Vice President, Media and Guest Engagement, TargetSince July 2014 when she joined Target, Kristi has been responsible for leading and integrating Target's paid, earned, owned and shared media initiatives. Since her arrival, her team has spearheaded several key campaigns, including Target Holiday, Target Style and the Grammy's as well as expansion of all digital capabilities including Target's private digital media marketplace, The Bullseye Marketplace, and Target digital media exchange, Target Guest Axis.Prior to Target, Argyilan led Mediabrands Automated Marketplace Development as President of MAGNA Global North America and expanded it to include trading desks, advanced analytics, technology in complement to custom content, and strategy. An AdAge Woman To Watch 2014, she has also held senior positions with UM, Arnold in Boston and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.