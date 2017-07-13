PJSC MAGNIT - Notice of 1H 2017 Unaudited IFRS Results

Press Release

Magnit Announces the Publication Date of its Unaudited 1H 2017 Financial Results Prepared in accordance with the IFRS

Krasnodar, Russia (July 13, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) is pleased to announce the publication date of its unaudited 1H 2017 financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRS.

Please be informed that Magnit plans to release its unaudited 1H 2017 financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRS and based on the management accounts on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM (Moscow time).

For further information, please contact:

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.