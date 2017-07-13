Leaders among the top consumer electronics and telecom companies have been seeing tremendous results lately. The industry grew 6.1% year-on-year, despite a sharp decline of 26% on a quarterly basis. Net income grew 20% and majority of the top consumer electronics and telecom companies saw reported positive net income growth year-on-year. The top leading consumer electronics and telecom product manufacturers are those who continuously evolve their products with cutting-edge innovation in line with consumer expectations.

Apple, Inc.Founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, Apple has grown into a worldwide consumer electronics and telecom giant. At the end of FY2016, the company's revenue totaled USD 215 billion, with almost 500 retail store locations around the world. Its Apple Music, iTunes, iBooks, iMovies, and related services have contributed substantially to its revenue and success. North America is a key market for Apple, as is China. Foxconn Headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, FoxConn manufactures components for consumer electronics products from Apple, Blackberry, Nintendo, and Sony, amongst other tech giants. Foxconn has 12 factories in nine Chinese cities, and also has operations in Brazil, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It employs roughly 1.3 million people and generated revenue of more than USD 136 billion in 2015. Samsung ElectronicsSamsung entered the electronics industry in the late 1960s, having initially been established as a trading company in the 1930s. Its electronics arm, Samsung Electronics, has grown to be the world's second-largest information technologies company, with revenues for Q2 2017 expected to reach more than USD 12 billion. Samsung Electronics is the world's largest manufacturer of mobile phones and smartphones, and world's largest manufacturer of memory chips and televisions.

