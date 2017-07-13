Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive thermostat marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive thermostat market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive thermostat market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of electronic thermostats

Adoption of compact heat absorption components

Rising penetration of automotive thermostats in heated seats

Development of electronic thermostats

Automotive engines are effective while operating within favorable temperatures. Engine temperature should be maintained around 212 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent overheating. Conventional thermostats operate with temperature sensing elements, such as aluminum and wax mixture. Increasing engine temperature causes the wax mixture to melt, thereby allowing the thermostat valves to open and allow the coolant into the engine.

"An electrical thermostat uses a sensor, which detects the engine temperature and opens the valves as required according to the map stored in the electronic control unit of the sensor. This results in faster and much reliable operations of the thermostat as compared with those based on conventional technologies," says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive componentsresearch.

Adoption of compact heat absorption components

The rising sales of compact cars equipped with downsized engines are driving the need for compact heat absorption systems in passenger cars. Downsized engines create more power from a small displacement engine. Therefore, these engines generate large amounts of heats within short time spans. These engines require efficient heat exchangers and thermostats so that the heat can be dissipated faster and efficiently.

Coolant is circulated around the engine's cylinder and accumulates heat. Once the temperature of the coolant rises above the threshold value, the thermostat triggers a valve attached to it, which allows the coolant to flow through the radiator. When the coolant flows through radiator tube, the excess heat is dissipated, which cools down the coolant, which is re-circulated around the engine cylinder.

OEMs must ensure the weight of the vehicle does not increase exponentially, so as to provide better fuel economy. As a result, the demand for lightweight and compact radiators has grown even in powerful engines, without compromising on the cooling efficiency of the radiators.

Rising penetration of automotive thermostats in heated seats

Automotive thermostats are increasingly being used in heated seats to determine the optimum operating temperature and automatically shut down the heating of the seat after reaching a particular temperature. This prevents the driver from getting burns.

"Heated seats lacked the facility to automatic shut down after reaching a certain temperature. Thermostats are used to gauge the build-up of temperature and send signals for automatically shutting down power supply to the resistors within the seat. Thermostats continuously function to gauge the temperature of the seat and send signals to restart heating once the temperature of the seat decreases," says Amey.

