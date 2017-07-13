Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2017) - Consolidated Tanager Limited ("Tanager") announces that it has entered into an agreement with Coalspur Mines (Operations) Limited ("Coalspur"). In consideration of the payment of $400,000.00 CDN per annum by Coalspur to Tanager this agreement extends Coalspur's option to acquire 100% working interest in Tanager's five coal leases located near Hinton, Alberta until March 31, 2023.

Tanager and Coalspur entered into their initial agreement on February 19, 2009.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Tanager has received $800,000.00 CDN to maintain the option for 2016 and 2017.

About Consolidated Tanager Limited: the company is a Canadian unlisted public issuer owning coal leases in Hinton, Alberta and mining claims in the Timmins area of Ontario.

For more information, please consult the Company's website at www.consolidatedtanager.com or contact Carolyn Watson at 416 486 5155 or email: cwatsonca@rogers.com

Dated June 26, 2017.