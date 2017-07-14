THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 4.3 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 3 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.5 4 BNP Paribas Financials France 3.5 5 Sanofi Health Care France 3.4 6 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 3.3 7 BBVA Financials Spain 3.2 8 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 3.1 9 Commerzbank Financials Germany 3.1 10 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.9 11 Total Oil & Gas France 2.9 12 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.9 13 ING Financials Netherlands 2.8 14 Airbus Industrials France 2.8 15 Nokia Technology Finland 2.8 16 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.8 17 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.7 18 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.6 19 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.6 20 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.6 21 DNB Financials Norway 2.6 22 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.5 23 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.4 24 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.4 25 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.3 26 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.3 27 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.3 28 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 2.2 29 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.1 30 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.1 31 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.1 32 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.0 33 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 2.0 34 Ipsos Consumer Services France 1.9 35 Siemens Industrials Germany 1.8 36 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.8 37 Piaggio Consumer Goods Italy 1.8 38 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 1.7 Total equity investments 99.6 Cash and other net assets 0.4 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2017 % of Net Assets France 19.5 Germany 17.5 Netherlands 14.2 Switzerland 11.8 Spain 8.8 Finland 6.9 Italy 6.7 Norway 4.4 Denmark 4.0 Ireland 3.3 Sweden 2.5 Cash and other net assets 0.4 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 22.1 Industrials 17.8 Health Care 12.8 Oil & Gas 10.2 Consumer Services 9.9 Telecommunications 6.9 Consumer Goods 6.8 Basic Materials 5.5 Technology 5.0 Utilities 2.6 Cash and other net assets 0.4 100.0

As at 30 June 2017, the net assets of the Company were £425,738,000.

14 July 2017

