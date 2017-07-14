PR Newswire
London, July 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|4.3
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|3
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|3.5
|4
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|3.5
|5
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.4
|6
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|3.3
|7
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|3.2
|8
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.1
|9
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|3.1
|10
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|2.9
|11
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.9
|12
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.9
|13
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|14
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.8
|15
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.8
|16
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.8
|17
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.7
|18
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.6
|19
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.6
|20
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.6
|21
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.6
|22
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.5
|23
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.4
|24
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.4
|25
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.3
|26
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.3
|27
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.3
|28
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|2.2
|29
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.1
|30
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.1
|31
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.1
|32
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.0
|33
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|2.0
|34
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|1.9
|35
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.8
|36
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|1.8
|37
|Piaggio
|Consumer Goods
|Italy
|1.8
|38
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|1.7
|Total equity investments
|99.6
|Cash and other net assets
|0.4
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2017
|% of Net Assets
|France
|19.5
|Germany
|17.5
|Netherlands
|14.2
|Switzerland
|11.8
|Spain
|8.8
|Finland
|6.9
|Italy
|6.7
|Norway
|4.4
|Denmark
|4.0
|Ireland
|3.3
|Sweden
|2.5
|Cash and other net assets
|0.4
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|22.1
|Industrials
|17.8
|Health Care
|12.8
|Oil & Gas
|10.2
|Consumer Services
|9.9
|Telecommunications
|6.9
|Consumer Goods
|6.8
|Basic Materials
|5.5
|Technology
|5.0
|Utilities
|2.6
|Cash and other net assets
|0.4
|100.0
As at 30 June 2017, the net assets of the Company were £425,738,000.
14 July 2017
