The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2017

PR Newswire
London, July 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands4.3
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.5
3BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.5
4BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance3.5
5SanofiHealth CareFrance3.4
6RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland3.3
7BBVAFinancialsSpain3.2
8Roche*Health CareSwitzerland3.1
9CommerzbankFinancialsGermany3.1
10Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands2.9
11TotalOil & GasFrance2.9
12TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain2.9
13INGFinancialsNetherlands2.8
14AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.8
15NokiaTechnologyFinland2.8
16BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.8
17DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.7
18Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.6
19E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.6
20ENIOil & GasItaly2.6
21DNBFinancialsNorway2.6
22Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.5
23AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.4
24MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.4
25Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.3
26LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.3
27Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.3
28GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands2.2
29Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.1
30Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany2.1
31OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.1
32Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.0
33Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland2.0
34IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance1.9
35SiemensIndustrialsGermany1.8
36Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway1.8
37PiaggioConsumer GoodsItaly1.8
38TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark1.7
Total equity investments99.6
Cash and other net assets0.4
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2017% of Net Assets
France19.5
Germany17.5
Netherlands14.2
Switzerland11.8
Spain8.8
Finland6.9
Italy6.7
Norway4.4
Denmark4.0
Ireland3.3
Sweden2.5
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2017% of Net Assets
Financials22.1
Industrials17.8
Health Care12.8
Oil & Gas10.2
Consumer Services9.9
Telecommunications6.9
Consumer Goods6.8
Basic Materials5.5
Technology5.0
Utilities2.6
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

As at 30 June 2017, the net assets of the Company were £425,738,000.

14 July 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


