The shareholders of Betsson AB (publ) (the "Company"), are hereby invited to Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") to be held on Monday, 7 August 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the Company's premises with address Regeringsgatan 28 in Stockholm.



Notice to attend etc.



Shareholders who wish to attend the EGM must



-- be entered in the register of shareholders held by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than Tuesday, 1 August 2017; and -- notify the Company of their intention to participate no later than Wednesday, 2 August 2017.



Notice of participation in the EGM shall be made via email to info@betssonab.com or by telephone on +46 (0)8-506 403 00. When giving notice of participation, the shareholder must state name, social security number or company registration number, address, telephone number and shareholding. Shareholders who are represented by proxy shall send such proxy together with registration certificate or corresponding documentation to the Company (anders.eriksson@betssonab.com) in connection with the notification to attend the EGM. Proxy forms for shareholders who wish to be represented by proxy will be made available on the Company's website www.betssonab.com.



Shareholders who hold their shares through nominees (Sw. förvaltare) must request a temporary registration of the shares in their own name, with Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders who wishes to obtain such registration must contact the nominee regarding this well in advance of 1 August 2017.



Proposed Agenda



1. Opening of the Meeting 2. Election of a Chairman at the Meeting 3. Preparation and approval of the register of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting 4. Approval of the agenda 5. Election of one or two persons to check the minutes 6. Determination of whether the Meeting has been duly convened 7. Determination of the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors 8. Determination of the fees to be paid to the new proposed member of the Board of Directors 9. Election of new member of the Board of Directors 10. Closing of the Meeting



Proposals



Election of the Chairman of the Meeting (item 2)



The Nomination Committee, comprised of John Wattin, appointed by the Hamberg family and Hamberg Förvaltning AB, Michael Knutsson, appointed by Knutsson Holdings AB and Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Christoffer Lundström, appointed by Novobis AB and the Lundström family, and Pontus Lindwall, Chaiman of the Board of Directors of Betsson AB, proposes that Pontus Lindwall be appointed Chairman of the Meeting.



Election of new member of the Board of Directors, etc. (items 7-9)



The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors shall consist of five members without deputies. For the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee proposes election of Fredrik Carlsson as a new member of the Board of Directors.



The Nomination Committee proposes a remuneration for the proposed member of SEK 440,000, which is the same remuneration as for other members of the Board who are not employed by the Company.



Fredrik Carlsson was born in 1970 and has long experience from senior positions in international and Swedish companies, including Head of Research at SEB, Head of Equites at Andra AP-fonden, VP for European Telecom, Media and Entertainment Groups at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London and industry specialist in telecom and technology at HSBC Investment Bank in London. Since 2013, Fredrik has been CEO of Sönerna Carlsson Family Office AB, which operates an active management of a family-owned investment portfolio also including properties. Fredrik Carlsson is Chairman of Sten A. Olsson's Pension Foundation, Svolder AB and Solid Insurance Company, and Board member of Resurs Holding AB and Novobis AB. Fredrik Carlsson is a Bachelor of Economics at Gothenburg School of Economics and also holds a MBA from Nijenrode University in the Netherlands. Fredrik Carlsson owns indirectly through the jointly owned company Sönerna Carlsson Family Office AB 5,600 Series B shares in Betsson.



General information



According to Chapter 7, section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act, at a General Meeting the shareholders are entitled to require information from the Board of Directors and CEO regarding circumstances which may affect items on the agenda and circumstances which may affect the Company's financial situation.



Number of shares and votes



As of 14 July 2017, the total number of shares in the Company was 144,493,238, representing a total of 290,833,238 votes, divided into 16,260,000 Class A shares representing 162,600,000 votes, 122,155,730 Class B shares representing 122,155,730 votes and 6,077,508 Class C shares representing 6,077,508 votes. On the same date, the Company held 1,084 Class B shares and 6,077,508 Class C shares, which may not be represented at the EGM.



Stockholm, July 2017



The Board of Directors







For further information, please contact: Pontus Lindwall, Chairman of the Board of Directors +46 (0)8 506 403 00, pontus.lindwall@betssonab.com.



Pia Rosin, VP Corporate Communications Betsson AB +46 (0)73 600 85 00, pia.rosin@betssonab.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638245