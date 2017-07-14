Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE / Result of Meeting ZEAL Network SE: General Meeting 2017 14-Jul-2017 / 13:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL Network SE* *General Meeting* *RESOLUTION APPROVED* ZEAL Network SE shareholders today approved the resolution put to the 2017 General Meeting in London. Voting was by poll on each resolution and the result are set out below. POLL RESULT - GENERAL MEETING 14 July 2017 *NUMBER* *RESOLUTION *VOTES* *%* *VOTES* *%* *VOTES* *% of *VOTES* NAME* *FOR* *AGAINST* *TOTAL* ISC *WITHHELD* VOTED* Leslie-Ann 2,679,5 2,694,9 01 Reid 73 99.43 15,399 0.57 72 32.14% 2,866 NOTES: A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: ZEAL Network SE 5th Floor One New Change EC4M 9AF London United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000 Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099 E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 WKN: TPP024 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Category Code: ROM TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 4416 End of Announcement EQS News Service 592929 14-Jul-2017

