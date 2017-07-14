Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, 2017-07-14 14:53 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nr.1 Management report about activity results of 2015 and 2016.



DECIDED:



1.1. To approve the JSC "Grobina" Board Report (Management Report), the auditor's report about the JSC "Grobina" activity results of the year 2015,



1.2. To approve the JSC "Grobina" Board Report (Management Report), the auditor's report about the JSC "Grobina" activity results of the year 2016.



Nr.2 The Council's report to the shareholders' meeting about activities in 2015.and 2016 reporting period.



DECIDED:



2.1. Take note of the JSC "Grobina" Council report about the year 2015.



2.2. Take note of the JSC "Grobina" Council report about the year 2016.



Nr.3 Approval of the Annual Report of 2015.



DECIDED:



3.1. To approve the Annual Report of 2015.



Nr.4 Approval of the Annual Report of 2016.



DECIDED:



4.1. To approve the Annual Report of 2016.



Nr.5 Approval of the auditor for 2017.



DECIDED:



5.1. To elect as auditor of the company JSC "Grobina" of 2017 Ltd. "Ievas Liepinas birojs", Reg.Nr.40003747546, Latvian Association of Certified Auditors license Nr.139 (responsible auditor Ieva Liepina, certificate Nr.161).