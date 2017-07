The renewables arm of the French energy giant bought in late June Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects from U.S. clean energy developer First Solar.

Two solar projects currently being constructed by U.S. solar developer First Solar have been sold to EDF Renewable Energy for an undisclosed amount.

The Switch Station 1 and 2 solar projects have a combined capacity of 179 MWac, and already have ...

