PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Data Center UPS Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Vertiv, GE, Legrand & Schneider Electric

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Center UPS Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global data center UPS market to grow at a CAGR of 9.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Data Center UPS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of UPS systems by data center facilities.

One trend in the market is use of lithium-ion UPS systems. VRLA commonly called the lead-acid batteries are the most preferred batteries for UPS systems in data centers for providing backup power during outages. The maintenance of lead-acid batteries is considered to be a major challenge for data center operators in recent times because of the requirement of regular monitoring and replacement.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in adoption of modular UPS systems. Modern data center designs comprise of UPS systems of both higher and lower capacity, which can be categorized into centralized, zone, and rack-mount systems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is consolidation of data center facilities. Data center consolidation will lead to cost reduction of up to 30%, enhanced security up to 35%, reduction in power consumption by 55%, and improvement in efficiency by 50%.

Till 2015, the federal government of the US saved close to $3 billion via consolidation, and it has planned to save around $8 billion through consolidation that would involve the closing down of around 5,000 data centers all over the country by 2019. The government will also decrease the adoption of power infrastructure by consolidating these facilities.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Delta Power Solutions
  • Eaton
  • Vertiv
  • General Electric (GE Industrial Solutions)
  • Legrand
  • Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

  • Langley Holdings (Active Power)
  • Gamatronic
  • IntelliPower
  • Metartec
  • Power Innovations International
  • Riello
  • Toshiba

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Five forces analysis

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Market segmentation by tier

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghkdj8/global_data

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire