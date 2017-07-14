The U.S. power giant is embracing a business plan that includes selling 50-100% of its renewables business and yieldco NRG Yield as part of a massive unloading of assets and investments.

As one of the largest independent power producers, NRG exemplifies the challenges that the U.S. power sector is facing. With large fleets and investment activities in both conventional and renewable resources, NRG has been bleeding red ink as power prices crash and energy markets struggle with an influx of both cheap gas and renewables, while working under market rules from a very different era.

And as a response to these struggles, NRG has approved a plan to transform its business, along the way selling off 50-100% of its both its renewable energy business and NRG Yield. The yieldco owns 2.8 GW of assets, most of which are wind and solar.

This is yet another sharp change in approach on renewable energy from one of the first large power companies to make major investments in wind and solar, under visionary former CEO David ...

