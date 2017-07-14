Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2017) - Paul Huet, President and CEO of Klondex Mines Ltd., predicts a pivotal year with huge growth for the company.







Klondex Mines is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel July 17 -23, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX):

Klondex Mines Ltd. is on the path to becoming North America's premier narrow vein underground gold and silver producer focused on exploration, development, and production in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner. The Company has 100% interests in three producing mineral properties: the Fire Creek Mine and the Midas Mine and ore milling facility, both of which are located in the state of Nevada, USA, and the True North Gold Mine (formerly the Rice Lake Mine) and mill in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also has 100% interests in two recently acquired projects, the Hollister mine and the Aurora (formerly known as Esmeralda) mine and ore milling facility, also located in Nevada, USA.

www.klondexmines.com

