Alcami Announces Transition of Global Headquarters to Research Triangle Park (RTP) in North Carolina

DURHAM, North Carolina andWILMINGTON, North Carolina, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Alcami, a leading provider of custom development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announced plans to transition its global headquarters to Durham, North Carolina. The decision to expand Alcami's presence within Research Triangle Park (RTP) reinforces its commitment to the ongoing innovation and growth within the region.

"We are very excited about this relocation, which prominently positions Alcami in a region known for its culture of diverse expertise, cutting-edge innovation and invention," stated Dr. Stephan Kutzer, Ph.D., Alcami President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our stronger presence in the Triangle is necessary to meet the evolving needs of our clients, accommodate growth, recruit top talent, and attract investors and new customers."

Alcami employs approximately 50 people at its current Durham, NC laboratory services site and anticipates adding critical new jobs to support its technology expansion into biologics and establishment of its new headquarters location in 2018. The company will continue to house executive offices in both its current Wilmington, NC headquarters and Durham, NC facilities until the full transition is complete.

Alcami will maintain its strong community ties in Wilmington, NC, where it employs over 450 employees and recently established a collaboration with the University of North Carolina Wilmington. The company remains committed to its Wilmington manufacturing and laboratory operations, where it recently invested approximately $6 million as part of its 5,000 sq. ft. laboratory services expansion and serialization upgrade for drug product packaging. Alcami's Wilmington operations account for approximately 35 percent of the company's overall business.

"North Carolina is home to Alcami, and our expansion in the Research Triangle Park area is an investment in the future of the company," Kutzer said.

ABOUT ALCAMI

Alcami is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With over 1,000 employees operating at seven sites globally, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas. We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit www.alcaminow.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/344471/Alcami_Logo.jpg