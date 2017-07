TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) is in the final stages of talks to buy French music distribution and label services provider Believe Digital, the Nikkei business daily reported.



Sony Music Entertainment will get a majority stake from the current shareholders for an estimated 40 billion yen to 50 billion yen, the report specified. The transaction is expected to close as early as this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX