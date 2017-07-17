SGS / SGS 2017 HALF YEAR RESULTS . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The SGS Group performed solidly in the first semester with total revenue exceeding CHF 3.0 billion and is on track to deliver the revenue growth projected in the 2020 strategic plan. The Group grew the top line by 4.9% on a constant currency basis, of which 3.4% was organic, with the remainder being associated with recent acquisitions. On a reported basis, Group revenue increased by 5.0%.

The strong growth was mainly attributable to the non-energy related businesses and once again demonstrated the strength of the Group's well balanced portfolio.

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 90,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,000 offices and laboratories around the world.

