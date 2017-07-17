SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - July 17, 2017) -Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that Mr. Thomas Lau has joined Zecotek China as Business Development Director. Mr. Lau is a native of China and brings more than 20 years of experience working in the photonics industry in China as a senior business development and operating executive. As Business Development Director he has been charged with managing an aggressive expansion strategy for Zecotek's patented photonics technologies within medical and non-medical industry sectors in China.

"Mr. Lau is an important addition to the Zecotek China team and will make an immediate impact with his extensive experience and successful track record of marketing new scientific products to the Chinese market place," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "As a seasoned business development professional, Tom brings a significant network and the ability to close large deals within the medical scanning, homeland security and scientific sectors of the photonics industry. We will look to him to work closely with EBO Optoelectronics an BOET to significantly expand Zecotek's list of customers and generate incremental revenues."

By establishing a local subsidiary and employing local professional, Zecotek has created a solid footing as it takes on the challenge to modernize China's medical imaging industry with patented photonics technology. Zecotek's patented scintillation crystals have unique qualities including fast decay time and radiation hardness that make them attractive for a range of high-performance positron emission tomography medical scanners.

Mr. Lau also brings significant knowledge and experience in non-medical sectors such as homeland security and radiation detection. This is another substantial opportunity in a growing market, where there is significant interest for Zecotek's patented LFS scintillation crystals solid-state MAPD photo detectors. The pairing of the two technologies can provide a superior imaging/detecting solution on a cost effective basis.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shanghai, EBO has more than 120 employees and 4,000 square meters of manufacturing space. Shanghai EBO fabricates and supplies crystal arrays to an extensive customer base which includes: Neusoft Medical Systems, Samsung Medical, Topgrade Healthcare, FMI Medical Systems, IHEP of CAS, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and many domestic and foreign universities and research institutions. EBO has the highest standard processing production line and offers shaped crystal customization and crystal array assembly to end users.

The Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Company (BOET), a subsidiary of North-China Research Institute of Electronics-Optics, will supply the LFS scintillation crystals. BOET is an industry leader in growing, cutting, polishing and large scale production of scintillation crystals grown by the Czochralski method. Zecotek's patented manufacturing process permits the growth of very large-diameter boules with uniform properties and without cracking (a problem with many competing scintillation materials), resulting in high element output and lower unit costs.

Zecotek is focused on becoming the leading supplier of scintillation crystals and other the key components for high tech medical scanners in China and around the world.

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors.

