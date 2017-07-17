INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced that Resello has selected Interxion as its data centre partner for its pan-European Microsoft Azure Stack deployment. Running on Azure Stack, the Resello Cloud Marketplace now gives resellers the opportunity to deliver value added cloud services with all the scalability and flexibility of Microsoft Azure, without the need for investments in Azure Stack technology or know how, and with the best possible colocation and connectivity services.

Why Azure Stack?

Azure Stack brings all the benefits of Microsoft's public cloud platform to a customer private data centre environment. The technology is seamlessly integrated with Azure and offers the same user experience and interface, making deployments on Azure Stack just as easy as it is to deploy on Azure.

Customers now have a choice of where to run their data and applications in Azure, either on a dedicated Azure Stack in their private data centre or on Microsoft's Public Azure or on both.

Resello and Interxion are uniquely positioned to help resellers leverage the benefits of Azure Stack:

Know-how: Resello is intimately involved in the development of Azure Stack. The company is part of a selected group of global Microsoft Partners that worked closely with Microsoft towards the launch of Azure Stack and is the first Cloud Marketplace that has a fully operational set-up available.

Resello is intimately involved in the development of Azure Stack. The company is part of a selected group of global Microsoft Partners that worked closely with Microsoft towards the launch of Azure Stack and is the first Cloud Marketplace that has a fully operational set-up available. Seamless integration of public and private: Microsoft's Azure offering and Azure Stack, will enable businesses to implement the best of public and private cloud into their hybrid strategy. On top of that, Interxion enables Microsoft ExpressRoute via its Cloud Connect platform. This dedicated connection to Azure guarantees customers high performance, security and reliability of their hybrid deployment.

Microsoft's Azure offering and Azure Stack, will enable businesses to implement the best of public and private cloud into their hybrid strategy. On top of that, Interxion enables Microsoft ExpressRoute via its Cloud Connect platform. This dedicated connection to Azure guarantees customers high performance, security and reliability of their hybrid deployment. Freedom of choice on where to store data: Data can be stored in any of Interxion's 45 state-of-the-art Interxion data centres across 11 European countries. Resellers with customers in many countries now have the control they need over the location of their data to comply with different complex and ever more strict laws for privacy and data.

Pan-European expansion

"Working together with partners like Resello is at the core of Interxion's strategy," said Jelle-Frank van der Zwet, Director Business Development at Interxion. "The ability to provide enterprises and IT service providers with proven solutions, based on leading technology, is key to accelerating digital transformation. We're thrilled that Resello, has chosen to work with Interxion to offer these services and become a frontrunner in the market."

"Interxion enables us to deliver local Azure Stack deployments from data centres across Europe, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations in different countries, supported by the seamless private connection to Azure using ExpressRoute," said Resello Founder and CEO Valentijn Borstlap. "But most of all, Interxion has proven itself as a true partner. They have been a great help in enabling Azure Stack availability on our platform across Europe."

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 45 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

About Resello

The Resello Cloud Marketplace offers everything resellers need for running a successful cloud business. Whether their focus is on managed services, hosting and domains, or cloud solutions: all benefit from the wide variety of IT solutions in our Marketplace. The fully integrated platform includes a brandable storefront, back office, support billing system and customer control panels. Partners can also connect with the Resello Cloud Marketplace through a powerful API or use a custom-made WHMCS module. Resello B.V. is part of the Yourholding group, delivering high-level support to internet professionals since 2001, with over 150 employees and offices in the Netherlands, India and Russia. More than 15.000 resellers in over 150 countries use the platform to sell IT solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.resello.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717005107/en/

Contacts:

March Communications

Samantha Bell, 617-960-8896

interxion@marchcomms.com