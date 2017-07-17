HIMSS Asia Pacific and Elsevier Launch the CMO of the Year Award

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New award category launched in celebration of the fifth year of the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award in Asia Pacific

Nomination process is now open and will close on 4 August 2017

HIMSS Asia Pacific, a cause-based, not-for-profit organization focused on better health through information technology (IT), and Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, are proud to launch the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Year Award as part of the Asia Pacific HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award 2017.

Now in its fifth year, the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award recognizes outstanding achievements and innovations globally in the use of health information and technology to advance patient care and safety. The launch of the CMO of the Year Award serves to give recognition to senior clinical executives who advocate the advancement of patient safety and quality care and who are driving the adoption of healthcare information technology in their organizations.

"Digital disruption and advances in healthcare technology are altering the healthcare landscape, and as a result the CMO's role continues to evolve and increase in importance. It's an exciting time to serve in an executive clinical leadership role in healthcare systems and lead enterprise-wide initiatives that improve patient care and outcomes," said Dr. Peter Edelstein, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "With this new award category, we hope to not only recognize CMOs who are making a difference in their organization and broader professional community, but who are also moving the needle on healthcare technology innovation in the region, to the benefit of patients."

Nominations for the category are now open to all CMOs or Chief Medical Information Officers (CMIOs) based in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The successful contender will be awarded on September 11 at the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award Dinner in Singapore. To be eligible, all nominees must be:

- Currently working in a healthcare institution in APAC with at least 100 beds

- A recognized advocate of advancing patient safety and care quality through IT

"CMOs and CMIOs bridge the chasm between information technology and clinical practice. In doing so, these leaders help to maximize adoption rates among end users, refine standards, enhance interfaces and drive organizational transformation," said Stephen Lieber, President and CEO, HIMSS. "This year, the enhanced HIMSS-Elsevier awards program will recognize an outstanding CMO/CMIO through a new award category: CMO of the Year Award. We look forward to celebrating the work of these individuals who are making user-friendly, flexible and future-proof IT a reality for our clinicians and patients."

All nominations will be reviewed by a diverse panel of judges comprising leading Chief Information Officers (CIO) and healthcare providers from different regions. The judging line-up includes:

- Adj. A/Prof Gamaliel Tan, Head of Department, Orthopaedics, JurongHealth; Senior Consultant, NTFGH and Jurong Medical Centre; Chief Medical Information Officer, JurongHealth, Singapore

- Dr. Monica Trujillo, Executive General Manager, Clinical and Consumer Engagement Clinical Governance (CCIO), Australian Digital Health Agency, Australia

- Dr. Juan Antonio Javellana, Director of Medical Informatics, Asian Hospital & Medical Center, Philippines

To nominate your CMO or CMIO, submit a letter detailing your reasons for the nomination and describing his or her potential contributions to the healthcare community in no longer than 300 words. All entries should include a short biography of the nominee.

Please submit your nomination to cfong@himss.org or pheung@himss.org . Deadline for submissions is Friday, August 4, 2017. The HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award Dinner will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at HIMSS AsiaPac17, in Singapore.

About HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award

The HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award recognizes outstanding achievements and innovations globally in the usage of health information and technology, to advance patient care and safety. Established in 2013, it is held annually across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

About HIMSS Asia Pacific

HIMSSis a global voice, advisor and thought leader of health transformation through health IT with a unique breadth and depth of expertise and capabilities to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health, healthcare and care outcomes. HIMSS designs and leverages key data assets, predictive models and tools to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers of best practices in health IT, so they have the right information at the point of decision. Through its health IT network of over 1 million experts, over 200 knowledge exchanges and collaborations, including 64,000-plus members, HIMSS drives innovative, forward thinking around best uses of technology in support of better connected care, improved population health and low cost of care. HIMSS is a not-for-profit, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Europe, United Kingdom and Asia.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles, and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics to professionals and business customers, in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit: www.elsevier.com.

Media contacts:

Karishma Chainani on behalf of Elsevier

Senior Account Executive, WE Worldwide

+65-6876-4667

kchainani@we-worldwide.com



Melissa Leong

Marketing & Strategic Relations Manager, HIMSS Asia Pacific

+65-6664-1181

mleong@himss.org

