STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Monday that its sales, including VAT, for the month of June increased 7 percent in local currencies. Converted into SEK, sales increased by 10 percent.



The total number of stores in the group reached 4,517 on 30 June 2017, compared to 4,095 stores on 30 June 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX