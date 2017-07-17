Fiskars Corporation Press release July 17, 2017 at 12:00 (EEST)



Fiskars to publish its Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2017 on August 1, 2017



Fiskars Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2017 on August 1, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. (EEST). The Half Year Report will be available on the company's website www.fiskarsgroup.com after publication.



Analyst and media conference A presentation for analysts and media on the first quarter results will be held on August 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the company's headquarters, Fiskars Campus, Hämeentie 135 A, Helsinki. Presentation materials will be available at www.fiskarsgroup.com.



A conference call and live web cast for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 11:30 a.m. (EEST). The conference call will be held in English. To participate in the conference call please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference. Questions can be asked in English after the presentation.



International dial-in number: +44 (0)1452555566 Denmark: +45 32 727625 Finland: +358 9 23195187 France: +33 (0)176742428 Germany: +49 (0)6922224918 Norway: +47 21563013 Sweden: +46 (0)8 50336434 USA: +1 6315107498



Conference ID: 41851150



The presentation can be followed as a live webcast at: https://engage.vevent.com/rt/fiskars/index.jsp'seid=26



An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company website later the same day. Personal details gathered during the event will not be used for any other purpose.



Media and investor contacts: VP, Corporate Communications and Sustainability Maija Taimi, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com



Fiskars - Making the everyday extraordinary Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.



