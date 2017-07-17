Global Telemonitoring Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9%, 2017-2021 with Abbott, General Electric, McKesson & Philips Leading the Way

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Telemonitoring Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global telemonitoring systems market to grow at a CAGR of 12.96% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Telemonitoring Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased adoption of CVIS. CVIS (cardiovascular information system) is a healthcare IT used to store cardiology related information. CVIS helps to increase cardiology operations and offers a platform to access cardiology-related medical data. Hospitals are also integrating cardiology data, such as ECG, hemodynamics data, echogram data, and other laboratory test results, with centralized electronic health records. This enables medical information of the patient to be shared with other departments, such as oncology, for the treatment of CVD and cancer. Centralized databases to access cardiac data enable hospitals to cut down IT costs and streamline workflow for advanced treatment of heart diseases. CVISs support telecardiology programs in hospitals by providing access to patient data while ensuring the removal of redundant data.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is a rise in chronic diseases and aging population. The increase in incidences of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, stroke, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes in the aging population has resulted in the high demand for different diagnostic tests. This demand for diagnostic tests and regular monitoring of the patients will stimulate the need for telemonitoring systems during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is a lack of adequate ICT infrastructure in rural areas. In telemedicine, physicians and doctors consult their patients via videoconferencing or video consulting. Owing to the lack of a good infrastructure, there are many instances when the virtual consultation gets disconnected abruptly, resulting in the patient following the wrong treatment regimen. Telehealth pilot projects in developing economies face networking issues due to poorly designed network connectivity, poor user experiences, unreliable equipment, and poor bandwidth availability.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- General Electric
- McKesson
- Philips
Other prominent vendors
- Aerotel Medical Systems
- Advanced TeleHealth Solutions
- Allscripts
- BioTelemetry
- BIOTRONIK
- Drägerwerk
- Dream Systems
- eVisit Telemedicine Solution
- Honeywell Life Care Solutions
- Huawei Technologies
- InTouch Technologies
- LifeWatch
- Medtronic
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market developments
PART 08: Market segmentation by type
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Buying criteria
PART 14: Vendor landscape
PART 15: Key vendor profiles
PART 16: Market assumptions
