Global Telemonitoring Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9%, 2017-2021 with Abbott, General Electric, McKesson & Philips Leading the Way

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Telemonitoring Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global telemonitoring systems market to grow at a CAGR of 12.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Telemonitoring Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased adoption of CVIS. CVIS (cardiovascular information system) is a healthcare IT used to store cardiology related information. CVIS helps to increase cardiology operations and offers a platform to access cardiology-related medical data. Hospitals are also integrating cardiology data, such as ECG, hemodynamics data, echogram data, and other laboratory test results, with centralized electronic health records. This enables medical information of the patient to be shared with other departments, such as oncology, for the treatment of CVD and cancer. Centralized databases to access cardiac data enable hospitals to cut down IT costs and streamline workflow for advanced treatment of heart diseases. CVISs support telecardiology programs in hospitals by providing access to patient data while ensuring the removal of redundant data.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is a rise in chronic diseases and aging population. The increase in incidences of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, stroke, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes in the aging population has resulted in the high demand for different diagnostic tests. This demand for diagnostic tests and regular monitoring of the patients will stimulate the need for telemonitoring systems during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is a lack of adequate ICT infrastructure in rural areas. In telemedicine, physicians and doctors consult their patients via videoconferencing or video consulting. Owing to the lack of a good infrastructure, there are many instances when the virtual consultation gets disconnected abruptly, resulting in the patient following the wrong treatment regimen. Telehealth pilot projects in developing economies face networking issues due to poorly designed network connectivity, poor user experiences, unreliable equipment, and poor bandwidth availability.



Key vendors



Abbott

General Electric

McKesson

Philips



Other prominent vendors



Aerotel Medical Systems

Advanced TeleHealth Solutions

Allscripts

BioTelemetry

BIOTRONIK

Drägerwerk

Dream Systems

eVisit Telemedicine Solution

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Huawei Technologies

InTouch Technologies

LifeWatch

Medtronic



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market developments



PART 08: Market segmentation by type



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Buying criteria



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor profiles



PART 16: Market assumptions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9ckgb2/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716