NEW ALBANY, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Justice, the #1 destination for all things tween girls, is teaming up with 13-year-old singer, dancer and former Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler to launch a new music video and song called "Teamwork" along with a new dance-inspired clothing line just in time for back to school.

The Mackenzie Ziegler for Justice Active collection launches in-stores across the U.S. today as well as at Shopjustice.com and features activewear inspired by Mackenzie's love for music and dance. The line features leotards, cropped hoodies, tank tops, leggings, dance socks, compression shorts, chokers, headwraps and duffle bags featuring the latest trends like splatter paint, sequins, patches, graffiti and more.

"Getting to create a new clothing line with Justice is a dream come true," said Ziegler. "The line represents my passion for music, dance and clothing. I hope girls love the cute and playful looks as much as I do!"

In tandem with the new activewear line, Ziegler and Justice created a music video for a new song called "Teamwork," which launches today on YouTube and focuses on empowering and supporting young girls. The video celebrates self-expression and teamwork, showcasing Mackenzie and the Justice Dance Troupe as they work together on a beautiful mural created by well-known muralist Amanda Lynn. A passionate supporter of the Live Justice mission, Ziegler aims to inspire young girls to welcome and lift up one another as they head back to school.

"Together, girl power is unstoppable," said Ziegler. "When we stick together, we lift up girls everywhere to feel stronger and better about themselves, and I hope my new song and video encourages girls to join me in this effort."

This partnership continues to further the brand message of Live Justice, a set of values that the brand upholds everyday in their mission to empower girls -- Live Active, Live Connected, Live Together, Live Smart, Live Positive and Live Creative.

"Mackenzie embodies everything we believe in at Justice -- she is a bright young woman who is living an authentic and active life, is confident in herself and treats others with respect and warmth," said Lece Lohr, President for Justice Brand. "She is a great Live Justice role model, and we are beyond excited to be teaming up with her to further this important message to young girls everywhere."

To shop the Mackenzie Ziegler for Justice Activewear Collection, visit Justice stores nationwide or online at shopjustice.com. You can also download the Justice app for exclusive deals, in-store giveaways and more. For high-res images of the collection, click here.

About Justice:

Justice clothing is the #1 destination for all things tween girl. Based in New Albany, Ohio, Justice currently operates 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. Justice is part of the Ascena Retail Group, which owns Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, DressBarn, Lou & Grey and Maurices. Visit Justice at shopjustice.com or on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Mackenzie Ziegler:

Mackenzie Ziegler is a 13-year old award-winning dancer, singer/songwriter and actress, best known for her role on Dance Moms alongside her older sister, Maddie. Mackenzie's debut album, Mack Z, soared to #1 on the iTunes pop chart, #7 on the overall album charts and her music video for the song It's a Girl Party reached #1 in the US, UK and Australia. She is currently on the road again for the North American leg of the Day & Night tour alongside Johnny Orlando, and in 2018, will add author to her accomplishments, where she is set to release her first novel, Mackenzie's Rules for Life: How to be Happy, Healthy, and Dance to Your Own Beat. She has a loyal following on social media platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and musical.ly with more than 20 million followers collectively and has garnered more than 200 million views on YouTube.