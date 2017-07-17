Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Komatsu and Trimble Collaborate to Improve Interoperability for Mixed Fleet Earthworks Customers

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TRMB. The Company and Komatsu Ltd. decided to collaborate to improve their customers' ability to exchange 3D construction site data between Komatsu and Trimble construction software. This decision was announced on July 14, 2017. It will make it easier for their customers to manage mixed earthworks fleets and eventually create a more holistic view of site operations. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on TRMB. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TRMB

An API to Create Compatibility for their Software Platforms

As a part of this collaboration, Trimble and Komatsu plan to work together to develop an Application Program Interface (API) to create compatibility between their software platforms.

By using Trimble's Connected Site® solutions, contractors can get a comprehensive view of site productivity including materials quantity and movement, volume and compaction data, and fleet and asset management information, regardless of their machine make or model.

For instance, Trimble® Connect™ is a cloud-based collaboration ecosystem which allows customers to combine and share data from multiple sources, including those from outside of the Trimble system. The Trimble® Connect™ software will also support Komatsu's KomConnect platform for sharing digital construction data. This will significantly benefit contractors as well as project managers.

Collaboration Aims to Revolutionize Productivity on Construction Sites

The collaboration has been driven by customer demand for mixed fleet interoperability and support for Japan's i-Construction initiative, i.e. a plan to drive innovation and revolutionize productivity on construction sites through the use of information and communications technology (ICT), promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism.

Komatsu's SMARTCONSTRUCTION Solution

In 2015, Komatsu initiated the SMARTCONSTRUCTION, which is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution for construction site operations in Japan. It helps create a safer and more productive work site by empowering customers to visualize site operations using ICT about workers, machines, and surfaces on the KomConnect cloud-based platform. The solution has been introduced in 3,300 job sites up till now.

Chikashi Shike, Komatsu's Smart Construction Promotion Division's Executive Officer and President, announced that Komatsu would continue its efforts to create safe and high-productivity job site through its SMARTCONSTRUCTION solution. He was positive about their collaboration with Trimble. He said that this is an important move for supporting customers who operate mixed machine fleets and for addressing the requirements that enable construction contractors to support Japan's i-Construction initiative.

Towards a Complete Construction Ecosystem

Bryn Fosburgh, Trimble's Senior Vice President, stated that Trimble is committed to providing a complete construction ecosystem for all its customers. He believed that the optimal solution is one that is open and supports all manufacturers' machines. He expressed his excitement on working with Komatsu to improve the interoperability of our respective solutions. He believed that this move will extend support for mixed fleet customers and ultimately help the Company create an intelligent job site for the future.

About Komatsu Ltd

Komatsu Ltd, which was founded in 1921, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, utilities, forest machines, and industrial machinery.

About Trimble

Trimble was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Timber is mostly known for its GPS technology, but it integrates a wide range of positioning technologies including GPS, laser, and optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Its integrated solutions allow customers to collect, manage, and analyze complex information faster and easier, making them more productive, efficient and profitable. The Company has its employees in more than 35 countries while its products are being used in over 150 countries worldwide. Their portfolio includes over 1,200 patents and serves as the basis for the broadest positioning offerings in the industry.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Friday, July 14, 2017, Trimble's stock slightly rose 0.51%, ending the trading session at $37.45. A total volume of 545.91 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 22.95% in the last three months, 22.43% in the past six months, and 48.61% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 24.21% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 58.42 and currently, has a market cap of $9.42 billion.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily