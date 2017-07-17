Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: First Republic's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 20%, EPS Grew 9%

Research Desk Line-up: PNC Financial Services Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FRC, following the Company's release of its financial results on July 14, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017. The Bank reported its second best quarter of loan originations, up 12.1% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Money Center Banks industry. Pro-TD has currently selected The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 14, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on PNC Financial Services when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on FRC; also brushing on PNC. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FRC

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PNC

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, First Republic reported total revenues of $641.3 million, up 19.9% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' expectations by $25.32 million.

For Q2 FY17, First Republic's net interest income was $531.96 million, up 20.5% compared to net interest income of $441.62 million in Q2 FY16, driven by growth in average earning assets. The Bank's net interest margin was 3.16% for the reported quarter compared to 3.13% for the prior quarter. First Republic's non-interest income was $109.4 million in Q2 FY17, up 17.0% on a y-o-y basis, attributed to growth in wealth management revenues.

During Q2 FY17, First Republic's noninterest expense was $397.1 million, up 24.1% compared to $320.08 million in Q2 FY16. The Company's efficiency ratio was 61.9% for the reported quarter compared to 63.0% for the prior quarter and 59.8% for the year earlier quarter. The increase in noninterest expense on a y-o-y basis was attributed to increased salaries and benefits, information systems, and occupancy costs from the continued investments in the expansion of the franchise.

First Republic reported net income of $172.26 million, or $1.06 per share, compared to $147.62 million, or $0.97 per share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's earnings numbers lagged behind Wall Street's expectations of $1.09 per share.

Key Metrics

During Q2 FY17, First Republic's loan originations totaled $7.3 billion, its second best quarter for loan volume and up 12.1% compared to the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to increases in single family, construction, and business loans. The Company's loans, excluding loans held for sale, totaled $57.8 billion at June 30, 2017, up 21.3% compared to the year ago same period.

First Republic's total deposits increased to $63.3 billion in Q2 FY17, up 23.7% compared to a year ago. At June 30, 2017, the Company's checking accounts totaled 63.4% of deposits. The average rate paid on deposits was 0.18% during the reported quarter, compared to 0.15% for the prior quarter and 0.13% for the year earlier corresponding quarter.

For Q2 FY17, First Republic's total investment securities at June 30, 2017 were $16.9 billion, up 45.6% compared to a year ago. The Company's high-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, represented 12.8% of average total assets for the reported quarter and totaled $9.9 billion at June 30, 2017.

During Q2 FY17, First Republic sold $439.8 million of loans and recorded a gain on sale of $841,000, compared to loan sales of $920.8 million and a gain of $822,000 during Q2 FY16. The Bank's loans serviced for investors at quarter-end totaled $11.8 billion, up 6.6% from a year ago. Net loan servicing fees for the reported quarter were $3.6 million, up 1.9% from a year ago.

Credit Quality

For Q2 FY17, First Republic had net charge-offs for the quarter of only $609,000, while adding $23.9 million to its allowance for loan losses. The Company stated that provision for loan losses was entirely due to loan growth, including an increase in the utilization rate of business lines of credit to 37% at quarter-end, compared to 29% at the end of the last quarter. First Republic's nonperforming assets were only 6 basis points of total assets at June 30, 2017.

Capital Strength and Access to Capital Markets

For Q2 FY17, First Republic's total regulatory capital grew 27.4% on a y-o-y basis. The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.72% at June 30, 2017, compared to 10.74% a year ago. During the reported quarter, First Republic issued $200.0 million of 5.125% Noncumulative Perpetual Series H Preferred Stock, which qualifies as Tier 1 capital, and redeemed the $150.0 million 6.20% Noncumulative Perpetual Series B Preferred Stock. During the reported quarter, the Bank completed a public offering of $500.0 million of 2.50%, fixed-rate, 5-year term, and unsecured senior notes.

Wealth Management

First Republic's wealth management revenues totaled $86.3 million for Q2 FY17, up 22.2% on a y-o-y basis and represented 13.5% of the Bank's total revenues for the reported quarter. First Republic's total wealth management assets were $95.4 billion at June 30, 2017, up 14.2% for the first six months of 2017 and up 25.9% compared to a year ago. The growth in wealth management assets was due to both net new assets from existing and new clients and market appreciation.

Wealth management assets included investment management assets of $47.5 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $39.1 billion, and trust and custody assets of $8.8 billion.

Stock Performance

On Friday, July 14, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $101.21, slightly declining 0.14% from its previous closing price of $101.35. A total volume of 1.61 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 870.25 thousand shares. First Republic Bank's stock price soared 12.23% in the last three months, 10.19% in the past six months, and 41.99% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 9.84%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.30 and has a dividend yield of 0.67%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $15.94 billion.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily