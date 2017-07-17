Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works / Trading Statement PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2017 17-Jul-2017 / 13:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2017 ??? Group: Operational highlights * (thousand tonnes) *Q2 2017* *Q1 2017* *%* *H1 *H1 2016* *%* 2017* *??? *3,182* *3,066* *3.8%* *6,248* *6,208* *0.6%* Group crude steel* *??? Group steel products* *2,882* *2,723* *5.9%* *5,605* *5,791* *-3.2%* MMK steel 2,780 2,675 4.0% 5,455 5,644 -3.4% products MMK-Metiz steel products 111 104 6.9% 215 199 7.9% ??? 253 210 20.7% 463 415 11.4% Metalurji steel products _MMK Group HVA products_ _1,287_ _1,313_ _-1.9%_ _2,600_ _2,669_ _-2.6%_ _MMK _44.7%_ _48.2%_ _46.4%_ _46.1%_ Group HVA products share_ *Belon *699* *609* *14.8%* *1,308* *1,423* *-8.1%* coal concentra te* *Iron *912* *691* *32.0%* *1,604* *1,626* *-1.3%* ore* *Q2 2017 highlights vs. Q1 2017 * - MMK Group's total crude steel output in Q2 2017 totalled 3,182 thousand tonnes (up 3.8% q-o-q). Overall steelmaking capacity utilisation at the main Magnitogorsk site (excluding planned maintenance) in Q2 2017 exceeded 90%. - MMK Group's total finished steel product shipments in Q2 2017 (excluding intra-group sales) amounted to 2,882 thousand tonnes (up 5.9% q-o-q). - MMK Group's HVA steel product output in Q2 2017 was 1,287 thousand tonnes (down 1.9% q-o-q). The share of HVA products in total output was 44.7%. - Production of coal concentrate by Belon in Q2 2017 totalled 699 thousand tonnes (up 14.8% q-o-q). *H1 2017 highlights vs. H1 2016* - MMK Group's total crude steel output in H1 2017 totalled 6,248 thousand tonnes (up 0.6% y-o-y). Overall steelmaking capacity utilisation at the main Magnitogorsk site (excluding planned maintenance) in H1 2017 exceeded 92%. - MMK Group's total finished steel product shipments in H1 2017 (excluding intra-group sales) amounted to 5,605 thousand tonnes (down 3.2% y-o-y). - MMK Group's HVA steel product output in H1 2017 was 2,600 thousand tonnes (down 2.6% y-o-y). The share of HVA products in total output rose to 46.4%. - Production of coal concentrate by Belon in H1 2017 totalled 1,604 thousand tonnes (down 1.3% y-o-y). *MMK Group highlights by key segments Steel segment (Russia) * (thousand tonnes) *Q2 2017* *Q1 2017* *%* *H1 *H1 *%* 2017* 2016* *Pig iron* *2,578* *2,372* *8.7%* *4,95 *4,85 *1.9%* 0* 9* *Crude steel* *3,182* *3,066* *3.8%* *6,24 *6,20 *0.6%* 8* 8* *Finished *2,780* *2,675* *4.0%* *5,45 *5,64 *-3.4%* products output, 5* 4* of which:* Slabs and 0 0 *-* 0 83 - billets Long products 460 439 4.8% 899 866 3.8% Flat hot-rolled 1,356 1,197 13.3% 2,553 2,575 -0.9% products HVA products, of 964 1,039 -7.2% 2,003 2,119 -5.5% which: Thick plate 193 231 -16.8% 424 456 -7.1% (mill 5000) Flat cold-rolled 286 352 -18.9% 638 734 -13.1% products Downstream 486 455 6.8% 941 929 1.3% products, of which: Tin plate 29 37 -22.2% 66 79 -16.1% Galvanised steel 251 258 -3.6% 511 552 -7.5% Polymer-coated 119 89 34.1% 208 178 16.8% steel Band 34 27 23.5% 61 63 -3.8% Formed section 33 24 38.6% 57 16 248.4% Pipes 20 18 14.0% 38 40 -4.8% *Shipments by market:* Russia + CIS *2,079* *1,911* *8.8%* *3,99 *4,11 *-3.0%* 0* 5* Export *701* *764* *-8.2%* *1,46 *1,52 *-4.2%* 5* 9* (USD / tonne) *Q2 2017* *Q1 *%* *H1 *H1 *%* 2017* 2017* 2016* *Average price *556* *573* *-3.0%* *565* *384* *47.1%* per tonne:* Long products 457 469 -2.6% 462 311 48.9% Flat hot-rolled 471 494 -4.7% 482 315 52.9% products HVA products, 724 708 2.2% 716 502 42.4% of which: Thick plate 778 708 9.8% 740 574 28.9% (mill 5000) Flat hot-rolled 567 585 -3.1% 578 370 56.3% products Downstream 794 803 -1.1% 798 572 39.5% products, of which: Tin plate 844 889 -5.0% 871 738 18.0% Galvanised 750 762 -1.5% 756 531 42.5% steel Polymer-coated 932 971 -4.0% 947 711 33.1% steel Band 689 693 0.4% 687 459 49.7% Formed section 813 776 4.7% 795 508 56.4% Pipes 604 610 -1.0% 606 405 49.8% - Pig iron output in Q2 2017 grew 8.7% q-o-q and totalled 2,578 thousand tonnes. This was due to the completion of scheduled maintenance at blast furnace No 10 in Q1 2017. - Crude steel output in Q2 2017 increased by 3.8% q-o-q to 3,182 thousand tonnes. Higher pace of growth of pig iron production allowed to increase share of pig iron in steel which resulted in lower costs. - In Q2 2017, sales of finished products totalled 2,780 thousand tonnes, up 4.0% q-o-q. This increase was mainly due to the completion of maintenance at rolling facilities and the seasonal recovery of business activity on the domestic market. - Stronger demand for steel on the domestic market in Q2 2017 as compared to Q1 2017 resulted in an 8.8% increase in sales and an increase in the share of domestic sales in the overall sales structure to 74.8% (up from 71.4% in Q1 2017). - In Q2 2017, sales of long products increased by 4.8% q-o-q to 460 thousand tonnes, mainly due to the current sales mix and higher sales of MMK-Metiz products. - The 13.3% increase in sales of hot-rolled products q-o-q in Q2 2017 was mainly due to the completion of scheduled maintenance at oxygen converter and hot-rolling mill 2000, as well as higher sales to pipemakers. - Sales of HVA products in Q2 2017 decreased q-o-q due to lower sales of cold-rolled products and mill 5000 thick plate. At the same time, sales volumes of downstream products grew 6.8% q-o-q. - Sales of cold-rolled products in Q2 2017 decreased by 18.9% q-o-q to 286 thousand tonnes due to lower sales to semi-integrated works (as stock levels at traders' warehouses were still high) and higher output of polymer-coated steel. Sales volumes of cold-rolled products to carmakers remained strong. - In Q2 2017, sales of mill 5000 thick plate declined by 38 thousand tonnes (down 16.8% q-o-q) to 193 thousand tonnes. This was driven by a shift in the products mix towards more sophisticated, less efficient yet more high-margin steel grades. This change is well-illustrated by a 9.8% increase in the average price of the mill 5000 products over the quarter, amid a decrease of 3.0% in the average price of the overall product mix over the same period. - Capacity utilisation at coated-product facilities remained at nearly 100% in Q2 2017. Lower shipments of galvanised steel (down 3.6% q-o-q) was due to high demand for polymer-coated steel (sales were up 34.1% q-o-q). - Sales of formed section in Q2 2017 grew 38.6% q-o-q due to consistently high demand from railcar producers. - The average sales price in US dollars in Q2 2017 decreased by 3.0% q-o-q to USD 556 per tonne. This decline was mainly due to the correction of domestic prices following a drop in global commodity prices and the appreciation of the RUB against the USD. *Steel segment (Turkey) * (thousand tonnes) *Q2 2017* *Q1 *%* *H1 *H1 *%* 2017* 2017* 2016* *??? Metalurji *253* *210* *20.7%* *463* *415* *11.4%* finished products, of which:* Flat hot-rolled 41 40 3.6% 81 65 24.0% products HVA products, 212 170 24.7% 382 350 9.1% of which: Galvanised 167 132 26.6% 299 242 23.7% steel Polymer-coated 45 38 18.4% 83 108 -23.7% steel *??? Metalurji *154* *163* *-5.5%* *317* *271* *16.9%* finished output from ??? steel* - Sales of finished products in Q2 2017 totalled 253 thousand tonnes (up 20.7% q-o-q). The increase in sales was due to a recovery of business activity following the stabilisation of the political situation in the country, as well as seasonally higher demand. - Sales of finished products in H1 2017 grew 48 thousand tonnes or 11.4% y-o-y. - This growth was mainly due to an increase in sales of galvanised steel by 57 thousand tonnes or 23.7% (thanks to optimisation of the product mix), which had higher profitability of sales in the current environment. - Stabilization of the political situation in the country, high domestic demand and an increase in export sales mean higher sales expectations in 2017 as compared to 2016. *Coal segment * (thousand tonnes) *Q2 2017* *Q1 *%* *H1 *H1 *%* 2017* 2017* 2016* *Coking coal *855* *779* *9.8%* *1,634* *1,482* *10.3%* mining*

