XIO Group Announces That Portfolio Company, J.D. Power, Has Expanded Its Implementation As The Official Authorized Provider Of The Bain Certified Net Promoter Score (NPS®)

LONDON and COSTA MESA, California, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- XIO Group, a London headquartered global alternative investments and private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, J.D. Power, has expanded the implementation of its previously announced agreement with Bain & Company as the official authority for benchmarking the Net Promoter Score® in a series of industry studies in North America.

Net Promoter Score® measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others and thereby gauging a customer's overall satisfaction and loyalty to the brand. The continued collaboration combines J.D. Power's extensive knowledge of measuring customer feedback with Bain's deployment of the Net Promoter System to help companies achieve sector leadership in customer loyalty.

"For many companies, Net Promoter Score® is a popular and effective internal measurement of customer loyalty but companies wanting to compare their performance against competitors had no reliable, objective benchmark data," said Joseph Pacini, Chief Executive Officer and Partner of XIO Group. "J.D. Power's expanded offering provides an independent, objective, Bain-certified Net Promoter Score industry benchmark that companies can use with confidence to support competitive benchmarking, investor communications and even executive incentives."

This independent Net Promoter Score® competitive benchmark follows a methodology certified by Bain & Company, a key requirement for accurate scores. The Bain Certified Net Promoter Score® by J.D. Power will deliver world-class independent measures of Net Promoter Score® benchmarks and advisory services via J.D. Power industry benchmark studies in financial services, insurance, utilities and telecommunications. Both firms are also evaluating the possibility of extending their collaborative efforts to include Net Promoter Score® in other J.D. Power syndicated benchmarking studies.

"Developing a reliable and trusted Net Promoter Score® benchmarking authority will raise the standard for the measurement and reporting of Net Promoter Score® and help our clients focus on taking the actions required to earn deeper loyalty from their customers," saidRob Markey, partner atBain& Company and co-author ofThe Ultimate Question 2.0. "Working with J.D. Power-a company with the expertise to measure and benchmark customer feedback-will give our clients benchmarks they can rely on when making important decisions."

Net Promoter® andNPS® areregistered trademarks and Net Promoter SystemSMand Net Promoter ScoreSMare trademarks of Bain & Company, Satmetrix Systems and Fred Reichheld.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Poweris a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. Those capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information, visit: www.jdpower.com.

About XIO Group

Headquartered inLondon, XIO Group is a global alternative investments firm with $5 billion of committed capital that employs an international team of more than 70 professionals. Representing more than 15 nationalities among its employees and its network of advisors, the firm has operations in theUnited Kingdom,Germany,Switzerland,Hong Kongand mainlandChina. With a seasoned international investment team that includes professionals with experience working at many of the world's leading private equity firms, XIO Group seeks to deploy its capital for global transactions. XIO Group's strategy is to identify and invest in market-leading businesses located acrossNorth AmericaandEuropeand help these companies to capitalize on untapped opportunities in fast growing markets, particularly inAsia. XIO Group is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information, visit: www.xiogroup.com.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is the management consulting firm that the world's business leaders come to when they want results. Bain advises clients on strategy, operations, information technology, organization, private equity, digital transformation and strategy, and mergers and acquisition, developing practical insights that clients act on and transferring skills that make change stick. The firm aligns its incentives with clients by linking its fees to their results. Bain clients have outperformed the stock market 4 to 1. Founded in 1973, Bain has 55 offices in 36 countries, and its deep expertise and client roster cross every industry and economic sector. For more information visit: www.bain.com. Follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/533916/XIO_Group_Logo.jpg