TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- First Harvest Corp. (OTCQB: HVST) (the "Company" or "First Harvest"), a technology, media and mobile gaming platform with a focus on the cannabis industry, announced today that it has retained Hayden IR, a national investor relations consulting firm, and Slee 3 Consulting to implement a strategic investor relations program grounded in best practices. Hayden IR will work to raise First Harvest's visibility within the investment community by strengthening its relationships and, increasing awareness with the goal of ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

The Company's Hemp Inc. (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/hemp-inc) is a business strategy, role-playing game with its focus on the modern cannabis culture. The mobile game is available on Apple iTunes and expected to be released soon on Android.

"We are extremely pleased by the initial traction of our initial mobile game, Hemp Inc., a business strategy game for the cannabis industry. The key performance metrics have exceeded our internal expectations. We will now look to capitalize on our initial success with enhanced features and new games as we believe we are well positioned in the mobile gaming industry," said Kevin Gillespie, First Harvest's Chief Executive Officer. "The available opportunities within our targeted market of media and gaming in cannabis have increased and created a solid pipeline. As we look to build upon our initial success, the board and management believed it was an appropriate time to retain a more proactive strategic investor relations firm to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that throughout their national footprint, Hayden IR and Slee 3 Consulting will help us more effectively communicate our accelerated growth strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors."

Hayden IR is a highly regarded investor relations consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued emerging growth companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, Hayden IR develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. Hayden IR helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, Hayden IR helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

Slee 3 Consulting is owned and operated by Adam Selkin, former Partner of The Special Equities Group at Chardan Capital. Mr. Selkin has 20+ years of experience in capital markets and banking with micro-cap companies. Mr. Selkin has spent the last five years focused on the cannabis industry and built an entire cannabis practice at Chardan Capital before opening his own firm in January of 2017. Mr. Selkin has a vast network of cannabis relationships and has expertise in investment and business development opportunities and mergers and acquisitions.

About First Harvest, Corp.

First Harvest, Corp. (OTC Markets: HVST), is a technology, media and mobile gaming platform with a focus on the cannabis industry. Hemp Inc. (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/hemp-inc) is a business strategy, role-playing game with its focus on the modern cannabis culture. The mobile game has proprietary IP and an experienced development team. CannaVoices (CannaVoices.com) is a member-based social media platform for subscribers to participate in an open forum with other pro-cannabis supporters in an interactive social media platform.

For more information, please visit: FirstHarvestCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend," among others. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 30, 2017 and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

