Osceola Gold Inc.: PhyHealth Announces Corporate Name Change to Osceola Gold, Inc.

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK: OSCI), announced yesterday that it has completed the name change from PhyHealth, "PYHH" to Osceola Gold, Inc. with the new symbol of "OSCI".

The name change reflects a re-branding initiative to better align the Company's name with its current and future business strategy and the local community that Osceola works in and with in Pine County, Nevada.

"The new name - Osceola Gold, Inc. - allows us to emphasize our business objective of current and future mining ventures for the extraction of gold and precious metals which currently is based approximately 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada in White Pine County Nevada," said Christopher Tarquinio, CEO of Osceola Gold, Inc.

In alignment with the name change, the Company is announcing the new ticker symbol change from PYHH to "OSCI" as of July 11, 2017.

Along with the name change from PhyHealth to Osceola Gold, Inc., the company is updating financial information that will be released when completed. Osceola Gold Inc. is committed to completing an audit of their records to become fully reporting once all financials have been updated. The Company would like to be transparent to its current shareholders and future shareholders.

About Osceola Gold, Inc.

Osceola Gold Inc, has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining District in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. Although mining is not as popular as it once was, there are still large amounts of commodities in the ground to extract. Osceola Gold Inc., has had geological tests and several different studies done, which has helped them locate gold deposits which have enabled them to concentrate on areas that have rich soil to process and mine for successful outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RELATED LINK

HTTP://www.osceolagoldinc.com

SOURCE: Osceola Gold, Inc.

